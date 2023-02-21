Who knew that creating a horror movie out of a children’s fairytale would be harder than it seems. Since watching this movie, I have been trying to capture what it is I am feeling. The most prominent emotions are disgust and being at a loss for words. I’m curious as to why this movie was created and who thought it would be a good idea.
This past weekend, “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in theaters. The premise of this movie follows grown-up Pooh (Craig David Dowsett) and Piglet (Chris Cordell), who terrorize anyone who dares enter the forest they reside in. The reason behind their madness: Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) left for college, leaving the two creatures to fend for themselves. Since then, the duo vowed to never talk again and revert back to their animalistic ways.
The beginning of the movie starts off as a retelling of the classic tale of Winnie-the-Pooh, introducing viewers to the whole gang: Pooh, Christopher, Piglet and Eeyore. The introduction of the film is done through sketches, which was extremely creative. The sketches helped set the grim and gory tone for the rest of the movie. However, despite the cute sketches depicting a friendly, childhood tale, this movie goes right into killing and torturing Pooh and Piglet’s victims.
The main victims of Pooh and Piglet are Maria (Maria Taylor) and her four friends who go on a trip to stay at a cabin in the woods for a weekend. These five friends are the typical girls in every horror movie ever. The ditzy one dies first which, honestly, I didn’t feel too bad about, because the acting was atrocious. However, the other four have no survival instincts at all. It was frustrating to watch because of how ignorant these girls were to what was happening around them.
Right off the bat, this movie is terribly gruesome. I can handle gore and the extremes viewers often endure in the genre of horror, but the level of gruesome this movie had was sickening. I had to cover my eyes about every time someone was killed because of how detailed and disgusting the kills were. This is probably the only redeemable aspect to make this a horror movie because without the vicious kills, this movie would almost be a comedy.
Production-wise, this movie was lacking. It’s very noticeable that there was a tight budget for this movie. While a small budget isn't a terrible thing, for a horror movie trying to be as dramatic as possible, it wasn’t working.
The scenery was one positive for me, especially the set for the Hundred Acre Wood. The cinematography for the forest scenes was aesthetically pleasing, creating a look similar to that of an 80s horror movie. This aesthetic made it feel as if viewers would run through the woods with Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th” chasing after them.
Throughout the movie, there was more laughter from moviegoers in the theater than them being scared. It was hard to take Pooh or Piglet seriously, because when they showed up on the screen, viewers would start laughing at how they looked. It's hard to be truly scared of Pooh and Piglet when they look like mascots for a highschool. Pooh drools honey throughout the whole movie, which was very disgusting, making it harder to take him seriously as a horror film villain.
I give this movie one out of five stars. I do not recommend this movie to anyone. So much time and effort was put into making sure the killing scenes were as gory as possible that every other aspect in this movie was awful. The only takeaway from this movie is that I can’t look at Winnie-the-Pooh the same way ever again, which is tragic.