The new film “Inside” answers the age-old question of “What if Willem Dafoe was trapped in a rich guy’s apartment and slowly went insane?” The film answers this question in an entirely underwhelming fashion.
Dafoe stars in “Inside,” a thriller where he plays a high-end art thief, Nemo, who breaks into a luxury penthouse in New York’s Times Square. The heist goes sideways when there is a security malfunction and the apartment is put on total lockdown, leaving him trapped. There’s no running water, barely any food and seemingly no way out for the thief, and while the owner of the penthouse is away on business, Nemo has all the time in the world to explore every crevice of this wealthy estate.
The art thief then spirals from there, resorting to pooping in the bathtub, creating backstories for the people on the security camera and slowly but surely losing his sanity.
Going into this film, I was intrigued by the one-man-show concept and especially captivated by it being played out by Dafoe. With his performances in “The Lighthouse” and “Spider-Man,” audiences everywhere are well aware of how crazy Dafoe can be on screen. So to see the slow buildup to insanity was a must, and the Green Goblin himself does not disappoint. Dafoe’s display of despair, longing and triumph is remarkable, and I don’t think anyone else in his place could’ve given such a performance. I hope this inspires filmmakers everywhere to explore the one-man-show genre deeper.
While I was completely satisfied with the performance of Dafoe in this film, I was significantly less satisfied with the overall story of the film. With such a versatile actor like Dafoe in the lead role, I expected the film to explore so much more of the ups and downs of his time in extravagant captivity. However, with minute peaks and valleys, the film seems to be a cautionary tale to dissuade stealing from the rich, rather than a showcase of anti-rich ideals the trailers seemed to suggest.
Even without the anti-rich sentiments, I still would’ve appreciated the film if it had done more with this concept. With very few scenes depicting Nemo’s true descent into madness, I was left wishing for more mayhem, which is odd coming from a Dafoe movie.
Despite the writing, the cinematography in the film was excellent. The director of photography was able to take full advantage of the aesthetics of a wealthy, upscale New York apartment and combine that with the delusion and desperation of a man trying with every fiber of his being to escape it.
The film has a deep appreciation for art that’s evident from start to finish and works wonderfully within this concept. There are so many lingering still shots that really resonate with this art appreciation. The glorious visuals, however, were unable to save the movie in the end, leaving me wanting so much more than what they were offering.
Overall, it seems like the creatives behind this film knew what they wanted to do but were unsure of how to do it. Unable to capitalize on their excellent concept, “Inside” falls short of the mark of a true mind-bending psychological thriller.
If you’re looking for a groundbreaking Dafoe performance with little substance and astonishing visuals, check out “Inside” in select theaters now.