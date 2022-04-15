While there are some interesting moments buried within, the viewing experience of “To Which We Belong” was ultimately a frustrating one. This is primarily because of the cliché presentation that does little to distinguish it from other environmentally-oriented documentaries.
“To Which We Belong” is the latest documentary from directors Pamela Tanner Boll and Lindsay Richardson. The film functions as an overview of the growing need for a shift to environmentally sustainable farming practices. The movie features interviews with multiple pioneers of holistic farming, each talking about why they made the switch from commercial farming and how it has benefitted them.
My favorite aspect of “To Which We Belong” would have to be the ambitious worldly perspective it takes on. The film’s subject matter could have easily been limited to just the United States, a singular state or even a single farmer, but instead, the documentary features nine farmers and ranchers from across the globe. While only a small amount of time can be spent on each individual, the variety of ways in which each farmer or rancher fights for the environment keeps the film fresh. The scope of the perspective of the movie serves to match the scope of the climate change issue that the subjects are looking to tackle.
While the subjects themselves kept the film interesting, the commentary on climate change did the opposite. The actual information presented on the climate crisis was all painfully obvious and well known to practically everyone at this point. If you have ever seen another documentary with similar subject matter to this film, you may have heard its spiel about the impacts of the industrial revolution, pesticides and livestock on the environment verbatim. An awareness of human-caused CO2 emissions is not a bad thing at all; it’s just that the presentation of this information in “To Which We Belong” is far from creative or refreshing.
Another issue I take with “To Which We Belong” is the documentary’s use of music. The score consisted largely of cheesy, choral and orchestral music. It felt like during every rousing or important speech, the filmmakers thought it necessary to have overly dramatic, sappy music playing in the background. This same score was also played over nearly every single landscape shot in the film. While the purpose of this type of score is clearly to add an angelic weight and emphasis to the visuals being shown on screen or the dialog being spoken, it instead comes off as a desperate ploy to blatantly manipulate the audience’s emotions.
These two main problems — the redundancy of the narration about climate change and generic musical arrangements — ultimately kneecap what could have been an otherwise entertaining documentary about sustainable agriculture. Together, they bring the pacing to a halt, take me out of the experience or do both at the same time. The entertaining moments of “To Which We Belong” are certainly enjoyable, but are not enjoyable enough to make it worth it to sit through the film’s trite presentation. I would give this film a 5/10 and would only recommend it to those who are incredibly serious about these issues. If you already find what is being discussed here interesting, you may come away with more than I did, but you may also just be hearing the same information repeated again.