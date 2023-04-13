With the current onslaught of reboots, forced franchises and lifeless live-action remakes, I did not have high hopes coming into “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”
I was fully expecting the movie to be a cringey cash-grab, especially from the studio that shoved minions down our throats for almost a decade, but “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has such a deep appreciation for the source material that I haven’t seen in a video game adaptation to date.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” starts with Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) in the real world, where things aren’t working out great for them. The brothers opened a plumbing company that almost everyone in their life seems to laugh at. On one of their first assignments, they find a mysterious green pipe that sucks them into a mysterious world and splits the two of them up.
Mario is transported to the magical Mushroom Kingdom and introduced to Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), who immediately takes him to meet Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Luigi, on the other hand, isn’t so lucky and is transported to the doorstep of Bowser (Jack Black), the maniacally evil king of the Koopas hellbent on destruction. Bowser has just acquired the Superstar, an object giving its user immeasurable power.
Mario and Peach team up to find Luigi and stop Bowser, but they go to Donkey Kong (Seth Rogan) to ask for help from his army. From there, adventure ensues, and both Mario and Luigi must overcome their fears to reunite and save everyone.
From start to finish, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is an absolute blast. The film doesn’t take itself too seriously and pokes fun at itself constantly, which works wonders within the world of the film. The movie is able to deal with serious topics in a lighthearted manner that culminates in a wonderful, magical thrill ride that teaches an easily digestible lesson at the end. While the film does start with the cliché, “hey, don’t follow your dreams, kid” theme, which is seen in almost every kids’ movie, it works great with the strictly non-serious tone throughout.
The role of Bowser in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is the role Jack Black was born to play. In the majority of the Mario games, Bowser is through and through a serious, evil character without a moment of whimsy or goofiness. What Black brings to this film is exactly what Bowser needed: a silly side.
The song “Peaches” has been stuck in my head since the moment I heard it and is up there with “Naatu Naatu” in terms of best song from a movie. Black can’t get all the credit for this feat, however. The animators did a fantastic job of making Bowser expressive and more human than I’ve ever seen him. Jack Black’s Bowser is probably my personal favorite part of the entire film.
Another part of the film the creative team got perfectly was the appreciation of the source materials. Mario has such a rich history as a part of Nintendo, with thousands of games made based on the one character, and surprisingly, the film is able to reference a great deal of these with relative ease.
The music alone is absolutely spot-on for every little Mario reference, from the star power-ups, the Mario Kart music and the “DK Rap” in the Jungle Kingdom. Every single time I would recognize a song playing in the distant background, my admiration for this movie grew.
The one critique of this source material appreciation in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” would be the severe lack of original voice actors from the Mario games. From what I saw, there was only one voice actor from any of the myriad of Mario games and characters featured in the movie. I feel like there was more the creative team could’ve done to show their respect to the original voice actors. However, I understand that there are a lot of moving parts that go into making a film, and you can’t please every fan with each minute request. I hope going forward in the franchise they at least make an effort to implement original character voices more often.
If you’re looking for a culmination of almost every piece of Mario media in one film, go see “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” in theaters now.