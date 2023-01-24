While “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!” certainly has an audience who will receive its message warmly, the film fails to offer much in the way of exciting insight into the human condition.
“The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!” is the debut documentary feature from Nathan Price and is an adaptation of the bestselling self-help book of the same name. The film is narrated by Mark Manson, the book’s author, who recounts the events of his life as well as his philosophy for living.
Functionally, “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!” is a long lecture delivered by Manson with related stock footage and dramatic recreations interspersed. Throughout the film, Manson lays down what he sees as the hard truths of life. Manson shares sentiments about how the petty social games members of society play and the ridiculous sense of entitlement they feel are all illusions to distract them from the inescapable realities of our own mortality.
Ultimately, Manson seeks to impart the message that death should be the moral compass that guides our lives because time is so limited. Essentially, one must stop worrying about all the small distractions in life and care about what matters most to them.
Well, shucks. Someone, fetch me a pacifier and a bib because I must have been born yesterday. From the very onset, the biggest problem with “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!” is readily apparent to me. Namely that the messages it imparts are not particularly deep or insightful. I would like to believe that most people have figured out and come to some peace with at least a few of the existential realities of living sometime before the age of 14.
I spent the majority of the documentary’s runtime anxiously waiting for the curtain to be pulled back and some deeper insight to be revealed, much like in “The Wizard of Oz.” However, in keeping with “The Wizard of Oz,” all that was behind the curtain was something less than exciting. I didn't even receive a complementary medal for my efforts.
The film’s presentation, like its message, also rings incredibly hollow. The stock footage that litters the film feels less like meaningful substance and more like eye candy to keep the audience distracted from how repetitive the film actually is.
Manson ends up treading water for a majority of the runtime, repeating and rephrasing points to stretch the whole affair out to feature length. Emotional progression is always signaled by a brutish sting of stock dramatic music. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!” ends up being anything but subtle.
Now, I could leave it there. The documentary’s message is not insightful, and that’s that. However, something bothered me about the whole affair. Who was this film for? Then, I remembered the film’s opening scene.
The documentary opens at a party where someone has apparently died. People are shouting, everyone is distressed. The camera then tilts down and shifts focus to Manson, cool as a cucumber, headphones on, kicking back on a floaty and with an alcoholic beverage in hand.
“The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!” is a film for people who believe this lifestyle to be the epitome of human experience. The documentary is selling the audience this image, but then subverting it and in favor of Manson’s own ideals.
In summary, I found “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!” to be far less clever than it pitched itself to be, and I give the film a 3/10. Perhaps if the audience is 14 and the mere use of an expletive in a piece of art’s title is enough to entice them, maybe they need to watch this documentary.
I can definitely picture who this film is made for. Unfortunately, I have matured far past the point where anything presented is of relevance to my own life. If this film or the book it was based on wakes the audience up and gives them the vitality they need to keep existing, that’s wonderful. However, it’s just not for me.