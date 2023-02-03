While the film’s technical prowess is unquestionable, “The Son” fails to deliver an emotionally compelling narrative through its wooden dialogue and worse acting.
“The Son” is the latest movie from French playwright turned filmmaker Florian Zeller and was written by himself and Christopher Hampton. Zeller’s previous film, “The Father” won two Academy Awards, one for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and the other for Best Adapted Screenplay.
This movie follows Peter (Hugh Jackman), an attorney living an idyllic life with his new wife, Beth (Vanessa Kirby), and their newborn son. This is until his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) knocks at their door to inform Peter that their teenage son Nicholas (Zen McGrath) is deeply depressed.
Peter agrees to take in Nicholas in hopes of reconnecting with him and helping him overcome his depression. All the while, Peter attempts to unpack his own life, wondering where he went wrong raising his son.
Right from the first scene, I knew there was something wrong with “The Son.” The first problem that caught my attention was a conversation between Peter and Kate. The dialogue is incredibly long-winded and lifeless, leaving even intimate conversations feeling excessively explanatory. Characters will go on long, lucid emotional rants that are begging for Academy Award attention. Not even Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins could save some of this wretched dialogue.
Even when characters have clear-cut relationships with each other, they still feel the need to vomit expository information at each other so the mere pedestrians in the audience can keep pace with the complex machinations of the story. This extreme elucidation feels unlike actual conversation and adds a bizarre disconnect from reality to the film.
Wonky dialogue aside, Jackman’s performance still manages to be quite spectacular. When a scene calls for him to be emotional, he can readily deliver. His frustration and pain are made perfectly candid through his often vulnerable demeanor.
Unfortunately, McGrath’s performance leaves a fair bit to be desired. While the film demands a lot from Jackman it still gives him a number of calm moments, whereas almost every one of McGrath’s scenes are spent in pain.
McGrath was often given material where he needed to cry or be very emotionally expressive, but he simply lacks the range and skill to pull off these challenging scenes. Even if the writing was significantly improved, it would not save McGrath from struggling to keep up against a cast of much more storied actors.
It also does not help that the audience does not spend any scenes alone with Nicholas. Viewers get plenty of perspective on Peter but next to none on Nicholas. His psychology is more confusing than anything, and not only to his father. Nicholas is a confusing character because it feels like the writers have a very naive, uninformed perspective about teenage depression.
I should emphasize that the filmmaking and technical aspects of “The Son” are not awful. There is clear effort put into the cinematography, staging and blocking of the film’s shots. There is obvious purpose and decision-making going into this film’s presentation, but the poor writing and poor acting from McGrath takes what could have been a compelling look at teenage depression and turns it into a flat film without much of an emotional entry point.
Overall, “The Son” is far too disengaged with its subject to come across as compelling. The titular son simply cannot carry the film on his shoulders. I would give this movie a 2/10. While the technical aspects are on point, there is just nothing strong enough in the film to save it from being a tiresome bore.