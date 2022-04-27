The all too familiar comedic stylings of “The Rose Maker” feel like a safe cinematic choice rather than bold and adventurous in a style of film typically associated with zany hijinks.
“The Rose Maker” is the latest film from French filmmaker Pierre Pinaud. The film follows Eve Vernet (Catherine Frot), a brilliant independent rose grower whose stardom is quickly fading as her industrialized competitors are taking all the glory at local competitions. With her family farm soon to be bought out if she does not act quickly, her secretary Véra (Olivia Côte) enlists three inmates in a prison rehabilitation program to help save the failing farm.
My favorite aspect of this film was definitely the cinematography, which even then was not that exceptional. There just happened to be a few drone shots that caught my eye. I am a sucker for elegant camera motion, and during many establishing shots, the swooping motion of the camera added some visual flair to a film that was otherwise rather blandly shot.
When the story of this movie is broken down to its bare essentials, this film is basically a “save the fraternity” style comedy, although instead of a fraternity, the place being saved is a rose garden. Films of this manner, such as “Animal House,” tend to work because of the raunchy absurdity and crass humor of the characters’ actions and schemes to save their residency. In contrast, the primary objective of the comedy in “The Rose Maker” is to be light-hearted and feel-good.
All of this culminates to the fact that the comedy in “The Rose Maker” never landed for me. Aside from one heist scene where the ridiculousness of the main characters’ actions was played up for comedic effect, the film’s humor was played mostly safe and therefore, mostly boring. Comedy is, at its core, all about breaking and challenging the audience’s expectations, so when a comedy does not feel subversive and instead safe, I find myself very quickly tired with its lame attempts at wackiness.
Then there is the actual visual presentation of the film. As mentioned earlier, most of the cinematography and shot compositions are rather bland. To further kill any potential enjoyment of these visuals, the color grading and lighting of the film are absolutely atrocious. Everything in the movie has a really plasticy, fake look to it. Some of this is the overbearing lighting that seems to smooth out the wrinkles on actors’ faces, and some of this is the eyeball-searing saturation of the colors. The film just looks unnaturally colorful and squeaky clean, but not in a way where it feels like a well-considered stylistic choice. There is no grit to the visuals, even in moments where it feels like there should be.
Finally, there are just some moments of filmmaking that feel completely amateur and sloppy. The most notable one was a scene where a hail storm starts up. Now, the premise of the scene itself is not inherently awful — this hail storm threatens to destroy all the roses the characters have worked so hard to grow — but the execution is student film levels of bad. The audience is indicated of the presence of an on-coming storm by a low, bassy rumbling in the audio. Nothing too terrible so far, just a little generic. However, the scene dives into utter incompetence when the camera starts to gently shake with the rumbling.
The problem with this camera shake specifically is that it was done entirely digitally in a very obvious fashion. The camera shakes look completely stiff and robotic. It feels like someone forgot to have the camera actually physically shake on set, and so they decided to try and correct it in post-production. In the end, it just feels completely unprofessional, but I am aware that this effect could be a budget restriction and the filmmakers did not have the money to reshoot the scene. However, gentle wobbling of the camera on set would have created the same effect, but it would have looked a thousand times better.
I could sit here all day and nitpick every single failed attempt at comedy in “The Rose Maker,” but that is simply a task not worth my time. This film just plays itself far too safe and easy going in both the storytelling and filmmaking for me to be at all invested in it. I would give this film a 3/10. If you are looking for a movie to take Grandma to, she will probably enjoy “The Rose Maker” and think it was cute by the end, but otherwise, simply avoid it.