Packed with a strong sense of atmosphere and an even stronger emotional core, “The Quiet Girl” is a must-watch for fans of sentimental, emotionally powerful cinema.
“The Quiet Girl” is the debut feature film from Irish director Colm Bairéad. The film is based on Irish author Claire Keegan’s short story “Foster.” The story follows Cáit (Catherine Clinch), a shy, neglected girl living in an overcrowded, impoverished and dysfunctional household in rural Ireland in 1981. When her pregnant mother’s due date approaches, Cáit is sent to live with the Cinnsealachs, distant relatives who she’s never met, for the summer.
In the care of the Cinnsealachs, Cáit’s life is completely flipped upside down. The first thing her foster mother Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley) tells her is that there are no secrets in their house. Despite a warm reception from Eibhlín, Seán (Andrew Bennett) initially keeps his distance from Cáit. As time goes on, the bonds between Cáit and her surrogate parents strengthen, but the facade of a house with secrets slowly starts to crumble.
The strongest aspect of “The Quiet Girl” is how authentic the film’s emotional experience felt. All of the film’s characters are incredibly easy to care about because of how realized their psychological turmoil is. Unlike most children in movies who end up feeling like props to motivate adult characters, Cáit feels like a real 9 year old. The film takes great pains to accurately communicate her inner feelings through her silence and how she interacts with the world around her. Clinch’s performance may not be perfect, but I was nonetheless sold on the character.
Setting and tone also play a strong role in informing the audience about who the characters are. The summer Irish countryside lends “The Quiet Girl” an incredibly potent atmosphere, feeling warm and hospitable. However, there is also always some truth that remains unsaid, lurking in the shadows. This is reflected through the Cinnsealachs’ gorgeously decorated but lonely household. The phenomenal cinematography, courtesy of Kate McCullough, further elevates the contradictory poetry of the film’s visuals.
As the film progresses, information is distilled slowly and purposefully. Eibhlín and Seán’s respective attitudes toward Cáit are gradually contextualized, thus recontextualizing earlier scenes, lending loads of rewatchability to “The Quiet Girl.” Additionally, the film’s 4:3 aspect ratio shifts in meaning as the film progresses. Initially, the narrow frame confines Cáit to her poverty and loneliness but later pushes her into the arms of those who care about her.
Additionally, the film’s costumes, locations and sets are all phenomenal, capturing the time period perfectly. Small details like hearing cheesy ‘80s game shows played over the tube television in the background go a long way in immersing the viewer in the setting.
The only real issue with “The Quiet Girl” is that it starts off a touch slow. The film’s first act where Cáit is trapped with her biological parents drags on for a little too long, but ends up being a necessary evil by the end of the film. The extra time taken to set up the relationships of her home life makes the film an even more powerful gut punch.
Overall, “The Quiet Girl” is a poetic, patient film with strong characters and visuals. While it may start off a little slow, there is so much thought and care put into the film’s storytelling and gradual divulging of information that it can be forgiven for some minor hiccups. For a debut feature, “The Quiet Girl” is incredibly impressive, and I would give it an 8/10.
I would strongly recommend “The Quiet Girl” to anyone who enjoys short, sentimental and emotionally impactful films. The atmosphere of this movie is reminiscent of some Studio Ghibli films, so anyone who enjoys those may also get something out of this.