Brimming with detail and purpose, “The Novelist’s Film” is an essential viewing for fans of film and film analysis.
“The Novelist’s Film” is the latest feature from South Korean director Hong Sang-soo and follows Kim Junhee (Lee Hye-yeong), an aging novelist who has grown disillusioned with her own writing. Junhee travels to meet up with some old friends of hers, seeking to explore with them why her passion has dimmed.
However, Junhee has an epiphany when she meets Kilsoo (Kim Min-hee), a young actress questioning her own artistic capabilities. Then and there, Junhee knows that she needs to make a film with Kilsoo, but not just any film, a novelist’s film.
An important detail to understand about “The Novelist’s Film” is that the movie is far from the flashy, cinematic experience that most are used to. Instead, the film takes a much more naturalistic approach to its storytelling.
The film is shot in long single-take conversations between Junhee and other characters. Most of the scenes are medium shots with very minimal movement, if any at all. Music is used incredibly sparingly throughout the film, only to elevate the most essential of moments.
My favorite aspect of “The Novelist’s Film” was definitely what this film’s self-imposed limitations allow it to explore. This film is very much a moviegoer’s movie. Every element of the film’s construction is designed to call attention to itself and force the audience to interrogate why decisions were made.
For instance, since the film’s shots are all framed at medium distance, the actor and actresses’ bodies are on full display at all times. This allows for each actor to express themselves using their entire bodies across the duration of scenes. Even those who do not have prominent speaking roles in a particular scene manage to deliver stellar performances through their body language alone.
The characters’ interactions feel so playful and fun, which leads viewers to get the sense the actors are all thoroughly enjoying playing their roles. The conversations inhabiting the lengthy takes are full of interesting ideas constantly being bounced off on another. I can only assume that the cast and crew had to spend hours learning every beat of every scene.
The hidden beauty of “The Novelist’s Film” is that it presents itself as quaint and simplistic, but a careful analysis reveals the obvious amount of methodical planning that went into creating the final product. The whole film is essentially Sang-soo performing a meta analysis on his own state of mind and creative drive through the characters presented on screen. Junhee, the titular novelist, is some measure of stand-in for Sang-soo.
Junhee’s inability to express herself creatively is reflected by the film’s restrictive black and white color palette. The film’s numerous conversations about creativity’s relationship to age is incredibly easy to read as the ventings of Sang-soo, who is 62. Kilsoo is described by Junhee as re-igniting her creative passion. This is reflective of Min-hee and Sang-soo’s real life relationship, with Min-hee having appeared in 9 of Sang-soo’s films to date.
While I do enjoy this movie’s playfulness with its own form, I do not find all of the writing equally compelling. I found myself getting bored with the film’s cast of fictional artists constantly introducing themselves to other fictional artists and fawning over each other’s fictional work.
Once would have been understandable, but to constantly reiterate this point made it feel like wasted time. Certain lines of dialogue from Junhee felt less like the character talking and more like the director lecturing the audience through her. I would not necessarily mind this if I did not feel like I was being patronized in the process.
Despite the occasional off line of dialogue, “The Novelist’s Film” is a cozy, easy to watch film that is sure to satisfy audience members who enjoy engaging with entertainment. Initially, I was a little lukewarm on the film, but given time to process it I have found myself itching to see it a second time.
I give this film a 7/10. Normally, I would only recommend “The Novelist’s Film” to people who are already primarily interested in film analysis. However, I believe that everyone should try and venture out of their comfort zone at some point, so if you have the time, go see “The Novelist’s Film” at the Ross. Whether you’re delighted or disappointed is entirely up to you.