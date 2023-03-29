In most classic horror movies, the last girl stands waiting to go down into the creepy basement. This is the final girl left to confront the killer and the last one to tell the story of what happened. However, these horror flicks never reveal what happens to the final girls after their so-called “15 minutes of fame.”
Grady Hendrix’s “The Final Girl Support Group” follows a paranoia-ridden final girl, Lynnette Tarkington, as she is still trying to adjust to her life 26 years after she survived a massacre. Since then, Tarkington joined a support group with five other final girls that have been meeting for over 16 years. Each of these women has survived their respective killers’ wraths.
When one final girl ends up dead, Tarkington tasks herself with trying to prevent the other women from meeting the same fate, as well as solving who the killer could be. However, Tarkington has a few secrets of her own that make the few people in her life turn on her when she needs them the most.
Hendrix’s novel was an interesting read. Prior to reading this, I never thought in detail what happened to the final girls in the classic slashers. It never occurred to me that these women now live with the tragedy of losing friends and family for the rest of their lives. They are the only ones that are truly impacted by the massacre by being the sole survivor.
What I also found fascinating was that Hendrix based the five other survivors in the support group off of the classic slashers, but each was named after the actors that portrayed their movie counterparts. Marilyn is Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) from “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” Heather is Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) from “Nightmare on Elm Street” and Adrienne is Alice Hardy (Adrienne King) from, “Friday the 13th,” to name a few.
Having characters based off popular franchises made it easier to remember the large cast of characters because if there wasn’t a preexisting plot for the women, I would have been more confused than I already was. Hendrix’s writing in this novel was all over the place, and I had a hard time keeping track of what was going on. Especially when there began to be action within the plot, it was difficult to remember who were allies with Tarkington and who were foes.
Another thing that bothered me the whole read was the execution of the relationships between the six women. One would think that after 16 years the six women would consider each other to be family and understand each other. However, these women were at each other's necks the whole time and very dismissive of one another’s feelings. Not to mention, the five women treated Tarkington like a nut job instead of hearing her out on her reasons behind her suspicions.
I could tell that Hendrix wanted a central theme for this book to show the women looking out for each other, but he went about it all wrong. His characters’ relationships were shallow at best and actually frustrating to read, especially when Tarkington tried to get help from one of the other women and was immediately shunned.
Beginning this read, I was very disinterested in the novel. It took over a 100 pages to gain my attention, and even then, this book almost ended up being a half-read. With this being a 345-page novel, I’d say I was truly invested at the 200-page mark, which is ridiculous for a novel that was promised to be a page-turner from the start.
One thing I thought about the entire time I was reading was that this book was set up to be adapted to the big screens. The fast then slow pace of scenes throughout the book, the jumpiness and unrecognized flashbacks felt like it would have painted a better picture in front of cameras. On paper, it was a jumbled mess that was hard to follow.
An area where Hendrix deserves credit is the location of the novel being in Los Angeles. I found this to be an interesting take because most of the classic horror stories happen in barren locations with nothing around for miles. Having the story in the middle of a major city made the plot a bit more realistic, but yet again, having six final girls in the same city is not realistic in the slightest.
I give this book two out of five stars. The overall premise of the book was interesting, but the writing and delivery of the characters made it hard to be interested in the majority of the reading. If this book happens to be turned into a movie, I’d definitely watch it and hope that the storyline makes more sense because through words, it misses the mark.