While better than the standard fare as far as music documentaries go, “The Return of Tanya Tucker - Featuring Brandi Carlile” features a number of frustrating choices which ultimately leave the film feeling shallow at best.
“The Return of Tanya Tucker - Featuring Brandi Carlile” is the latest documentary feature from director Kathlyn Horan. The film tracks the recording and promotion of Tucker’s 2019 studio album “While I’m Livin’,” her first record of new material in 17 years, under the stewardship of producers Carlile and Shooter Jennings. The documentary also takes particular interest in the bond developed between Carlile and Tucker over the course of their partnership.
Band or musical artist documentaries are all but impossible to make work. All too often, they turn into hackneyed puff pieces that presuppose interest in a group or artist without doing much to get non-fans invested in the subject. What we end up getting are dry regurgitations of surface level information that most fans already know. For non-fans, these documentaries can often end up being little more than mind-numbing hero worship.
Needless to say, I was incredibly worried that “The Return of Tanya Tucker” would fall into these same trappings. So before watching the movie, I needed to make a choice: to listen to Tucker’s music or to not listen to Tucker’s music? On one hand, if I was familiar with her music before entering the theater, I might be more immediately invested in the narrative, but also would lose some of my ability to judge the movie entirely free from bias. On the other hand, if I was not familiar with her work, I may not be as immediately interested, but would also be able to judge the movie without any baggage attached.
Ultimately, I ended up going into the movie completely blind, without having heard any of Tucker’s music. To its credit, “The Return of Tanya Tucker” managed to hold my attention by mostly narrowing its focus to a single point in Tucker’s career: the recording of “While I’m Livin’.” It also helps that Tucker herself is a mesmerizing speaker and is insanely entertaining to listen to while she recounts her life stories. The documentary does occasionally flash back to important events in Tucker’s career, although these moments are integrated into the stories that Tucker is telling.
Carlile ends up being the most fascinating person to follow in “The Return of Tanya Tucker.” She ends up being the movie’s muse by espousing Tucker’s importance to country music and women’s place in the genre, as well as acting as a weirdly controlling figure over the project. At times it feels like she is almost strong-arming Tucker into action. However, this interesting dynamic ends up not being focused on.
While the documentary excelled at getting me invested in Tucker making her comeback record, the movie’s biggest problem ends up being that the information it offered about the subject was all so surface-level. The film covers a year-long period between the album being recorded in January of 2019 to the Grammy Awards in January of 2020; yet the movie blazes through all that time at the quickest pace possible, focusing on so many small details and diversions that it feels like there is no bigger picture backing up said details and diversions.
The documentary ends up omitting a host of important information about the album’s production and the critical reception. It ends up feeling like “The Return of Tanya Tucker” is most interested in the mere notion of Tucker briefly returning to the sphere of popular music. It almost seems the film only exists to tell us that Tucker has, in fact, returned. Well great, I could have learned that just by Googling it.
All in all, despite “The Return of Tanya Tucker - Featuring Brandi Carlile” having some incredibly interesting characters to follow, namely Tucker and Carlile, the film feels like it is only interested in focusing on the most surface-level events surrounding the titular return of Tucker. Ultimately, I would give this film a 5/10.
I cannot really think of anyone to recommend this film to beyond those deeply dedicated to the legacy of Tucker and country music. As an outsider to Tucker’s music and legacy, this movie just feels like an incredibly shallow examination of her career. Although, after the credits rolled, I ended up listening to “While I’m Livin’,” so at the very least, a tiny thread of my interest was maintained by the time I left the theater.