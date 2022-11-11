TW: This article includes mentions of sexual harassment
“Tár” is the latest film by writer and director Todd Field, following his 16 year hiatus from filmmaking. The psychological drama stars Cate Blanchett as protagonist Lydia Tár, alongside Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss and cellist Sophie Kauer, taking on her first film role.
“Tár” follows the titular orchestra conductor as she prepares Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 for the Berlin Philharmonic. However, her life slowly begins to unravel when mysterious messages from a former protege catch the attention of outsiders. Tár is accompanied by her wife and concertmaster Sharon (Hoss), her antsy assistant Francesca (Merlant) and a young Russian woman named Olga (Kauer), whom Tár takes a liking to.
Despite what some headlines from The New York Times and The Guardian posit, “Tár” is not explicitly about “cancel culture.” Rather, the film serves as a poignant deconstruction of power dynamics through the eyes of a too-empowered narcissist.
The character of Tár is introduced as an esteemed conductor, renowned by her peers and the world at large. However, as the film continues, we begin to see through her facade, as details about her god complex and predatory behavior towards young women mount up.
Blanchett’s performance excels at providing a deep understanding of the composer. The way she is able to morph Tár’s controlling behavior, from perfectionist tendencies to obvious abuses of power, throughout the film is seamless and terrifying. The supporting cast is excellent, as well. Merlant and Hoss are great emotional counterparts to Tár’s increasingly manic behavior.
“Tár” is not a light watch, both thematically and in terms of length. Although the film is more than 2 and a half hours long, it’s absolutely worth every second. The screenplay packs in so many nuances that a rewatch is essentially demanded. Subtle details and allusions are blended perfectly into dialogue. Extensive lunch talks and monologue scenes might seem trite on first glance, but as the story progresses, the audience comes to notice how essential they are for piecing together Tár’s damaged state of mind.
The technical aspects of the film are equally fantastic. Field’s direction is extremely precise; it’s clear that he pays attention to all aspects of the production. The cinematography is simple but gorgeous in effect. Imagery during the dialogue-driven portions of “Tár” stand up surprisingly well next to ethereal dream sequences. I was also impressed by the editing, which was similarly effective and to the point. There isn’t anything in the frame that we don’t need to focus on.
The film is also noteworthy for how well its story utilizes technology. While some films might poorly use internet slang and supposedly incriminating videos to further the plot, “Tár” uses livestreams and social media to show the disconnect between Gen Z and Tár, who represents the regressive ideas of the old guard. This is best shown through text messages, which only ever appear on screen when Tár is being mocked or ridiculed by her proteges. Despite my praise, though, I do take a slight issue with how an online video is edited near the end of the film. However, this minute detail doesn’t bring down the many other achievements of the film.
One major question that looms over the characters of “Tár” is if art can be separated from the artist. Throughout the film, Tár insists that if your feelings about an artist are stripped away from their work, there should be no need to worry about their personal life choices. As we dive deeper into the film, though, it begs the question: Does Tár really believe in this ideology, or is she just using it as an excuse to not reflect on her own problematic life choices?
“Tár” doesn’t provide easy answers, but that’s strictly for its benefit. The film is easily the best that I’ve seen all year. Field is an amazing director and Blanchett’s portrayal of Tár is easily the performance of a lifetime. I’m overwhelmingly impressed with the film. I’m giving “Tár” a 9/10.