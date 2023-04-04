TW: Graphic violence, murder, suicide and sexual situations.
For decades now, celebrities and people in power have seen the loyalty and devotion their fan bases have. However, these fandoms can quickly turn dark and dangerous.
Janine Nabers and Donald Glover’s “Swarm” is an American satirical psychological thriller. The seven-part series follows Andrea “Dre” Greene (Dominique Fishback) whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn. This limited series takes a deep dive into Greene’s life, her obsession and the lengths she’ll go to support her favorite singer.
Released Mar. 17 on Amazon Prime Video, the show plays into the fandom trope that usually accompanies pop stars. However, “Swarm” focuses on what happens when a committed fan will do anything to make sure their favorite singer doesn’t receive hate online. From episode one, viewers see that Greene has been obsessed with the pop star since she was a child.
In the show, Greene’s obsession is with singer Ni’Jah (Nirine Brown), whose aesthetic and style are very similar to that of Beyoncé. In fact, the show’s fan base is known as “The Swarm,” which is parallel to that of Beyoncé’s “Bey Hive.”
The first five episodes start by notifying viewers that what they are watching is not fictional. “This is not a work of fiction. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events, is intentional.”
While there hasn’t been any known deaths connected to Beyoncé’s fandom in response to hate towards the singer, these episodes are based on crimes that have occurred. The writers used real internet rumors and real murders to combine them into the narrative that Greene has become a serial killer.
From episode one, viewers watch Greene become more unhinged and further into a rabbit hole after losing her adopted sister. Like with the rest of the show, this loss is based off a rumor that a fan of Beyoncé committed suicide after listening to Beyoncé’s song “Lemonade.” In the show, this was replicated when Ni’Jah released a song with the same premise as “Lemonade.”
Throughout watching the show, I was never able to pinpoint Greene’s next move. Fishback’s portrayal of a deranged superfan who is grieving the loss of a sibling and also lusting for validation from Ni’Jah is phenomenal. There were numerous times that her acting genuinely scared me, simply from the blank stare as she commits the most heinous crimes imaginable.
The overall show was a nonstop watch from start to finish. I believe that the similarities between real life artists to Ni’Jah is a contributing factor to my interest in this show. Nabers and Glover have created a show that in some parts is realistic to fandoms today. However, this did make me question just how far some people will go to “impress” their idols.
“Swarm” highlights the most traumatic and darkest ways a fandom can turn out, along with showcasing the importance of not idolizing celebrities or people in power. It only takes one person to perpetuate a bad reputation for a fandom to be deemed crazy. With Fishback’s character and other fans portrayed in the show, fans for these idols create interpersonal relationships and will do anything to maintain that emotional tie.
Besides the plot of the show, the cinematography and storyline were very well executed. It’s clear that the show’s creators researched these crimes to their full extent and replicated them to the best of their abilities. This creates a spine-chilling sensation, knowing that these are real events that have happened, regardless if the crimes were tied to a fandom or not.
I give this show four out of five stars. This show is a great conversation to be had about the effects of fandoms and when devotion goes too far.