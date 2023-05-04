With the recent resurgence of John Wick knock-offs and hyper-violent action films, a film about a Finnish one-man death squad taking out troves of Nazis during World War II was inevitable.
Sisu is defined as a Finnish term that is untranslatable to any one English word but is described as stoic determination, tenacity of purpose, grit, bravery, resilience and hardiness. In “Sisu,” this idea has embodied itself in a elderly Finnish gold miner with a fearsome reputation within Finland’s army during WWII.
Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila) is sweeping the Finnish countryside while the Nazi army is occupying Finland when he comes across the biggest score of gold he’s ever seen. On his way to sell his gold to the nearest town, Korpi crosses paths with a Nazi battalion who jeer at him but let him pass, assuming he’s riding to his death. What Korpi encounters is a band of loose Nazis, which he handles quickly and easily.
The Nazis who passed Korpi, led by Bruno (Aksel Hennie) and Wolf (Jack Doolan), hear the gunfire from this fight and change course to find and kill this man. With the odds stacked against him, after being shot at, having stepped on a mine and almost getting killed in so many ways, Korpi shows no fear, pushing forward with the determination to move mountains. The Nazis begin to hear outlandish things about Korpi’s exploits in the Finnish army and, slowly but surely, all of them bear witness to the truth in these stories.
“Sisu” is a great example of what a fantastical, nonsensical, high-octane action film can be. As a whole, the film doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that works great in this Nazi-killing thrill ride.
This film emphasizes how important audience experience is with regard to films because what made “Sisu” so much fun for me was listening to all the older viewers sitting around me giggling uncontrollably at every absurd, gory Nazi death. If the film had taken itself a bit more seriously, these laughs would’ve brought me right out of it, but they ended up enhancing my enjoyment of the film as I found myself giggling right along with them toward the end.
The story as a whole was phenomenal, with ideas of redemption, determination and revenge playing out wonderfully throughout the entirety of “Sisu.” I really enjoyed the structure of the film being broken up into short, digestible sections that all seem to carry their own unique story. There are hints of Quentin Tarantino in the story and cinematography, seeming like a blend of “Inglorious Basterds” and “Django Unchained” (only with far fewer racial slurs), and I really enjoyed the homages.
One more thing I loved about “Sisu” was the characterization of Korpi by Tommila. Korpi is silent for 90% of this movie, yet every second he’s on screen he says so much. Tommila is so expressive in his body language and facial expressions that there’s no need for him to say anything. The viewer is able to understand Korpi’s motivations, struggles and emotions without a line of dialogue, which is impressive from both an acting and a filmmaking standpoint.
Overall, “Sisu” is a gory, ridiculous action flick with countless great sequences of action and drama. Check out “Sisu” in theaters now to witness a two-hour, Nazi-killing compilation with some fun twists and turns.