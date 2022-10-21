Despite its amazing oceanic chill, “God’s Creatures” falls flat because of its simplistic story, which, while centered on a seemingly complex moral dilemma, is ultimately dampened by the movie clearly outlining who is moral and who is not.
“God’s Creatures” is the latest feature from directors Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer. The film takes place in a small Irish fishing village, and follows the story of Aileen (Emily Watson), the matriarch of the O’Hara family and prominent member of the community. Suddenly, her son, Brian (Paul Mescal) returns after a seven-year absence. While things seem to go back to just as they were before his leave, Aileen must choose between telling a lie for her son or risking total alienation from the rest of the community.
The best quality of “God’s Creatures” is unquestionably the atmosphere. You can practically feel the chilly winds of the unnamed Irish town the film is set in. This is in great part due to the movie’s audiovisual design. The color palette is composed of murky blues, greens and grays. Even brighter yellows and whites end up muted, with a cold aqueous sheen looming over them.
This fantastic atmosphere is furthered by the cinematography, courtesy of Chayse Irvin. Beyond just color, the movie’s shots are well composed with a strong visual sense for repetition. The night shots are also incredibly well done.
The score, by duo Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, is inspired by traditional Celtic folk music and consists mostly of low, dark atmospheric and instrumental hits. While the music itself can sound like stock at points, its application is superb, brilliantly adding to the slow, mounting tension.
The movie’s first half is almost entirely dedicated to building up its atmosphere, with the meat of the plot only taking place after about the 50-minute mark. The film also has very sparse dialogue, with a majority of emotions communicated through a distraught facial expression or a plaintive barren wide shot of the Irish countryside. This is all to say that the glacial pace “God’s Creatures” may prove to be a turn off to some viewers, but I found the unspoken tension slowly bubbling to the fore to be enchanting.
While the atmosphere of “God’s Creatures” is splendid, the story itself does not compare. The crux of this movie ends up being the moral dilemma Aileen must make her way through, choosing between her son and her community. The problem is that there ends up being very little ambiguity about the actual solution to the dilemma, because Brian is painted as being so obviously guilty.
The film practically telegraphs Brian’s liability in his introduction alone. As I mentioned earlier, Brian was away from the family for seven years, spent that time in Australia and never contacted his family once. It does not help that Mescal’s performance does not come off as subtle at all; he just seems like a creep from the start. I do not know if this is even necessarily a fault with Mescal’s acting because he may have just been given poor direction. Watson gave a great performance, having a ton of range and subtlety, so I am just a tad confused about the end result.
Ultimately, the immersive seaside chill of “God’s Creatures” is enough to carry its first half, but its paper thin plot and lack of nuance kill the second half. I found that all of the interesting atmosphere just went to waste on a mediocre-at-best story. So, like the great King Solomon, I will split my rating down the middle and give this film a 5/10.
As a whole, I would not recommend seeing “God’s Creatures” if you are looking for a gripping psychological thriller centered on a moral dilemma. If you are looking to just bask in the film’s chilly ambience, maybe you are better off just going outside.