It’s ironic that “Sign Here” is a book about hell because that’s what this whole book felt like: going through hell. As if the draggy introductions weren’t bad enough, the novel was filled with convoluted plots, nonsensical characters and outright theme assassinations that were central to the whole book — and the book had a lot of themes.
The whole book revolves around the story of Peyote Trip, a desk worker in hell who’s trying to get unsuspecting humans to sell their souls to him. That’s because in this world, people are desperate, and they don’t seem to plan for the future very well. So for the most part, selling their soul for, say, a better car or a better job in the human world, feels like a very equal exchange. At least, until they end up in hell later and they regret that they sold their soul to the devil.
Of course, this book premise might have been interesting if the author developed the poor thing. From the get go, author Claudia Lux spends 100 pages talking about the rules of hell, why they matter and why Peyote needs to obey them. This explanation is necessary, Peyote narrates, because hell is based on these rules and everyone is going to talk about it for the rest of the book. However, Lux never writes about the rules after this point and instead goes into this strange murder mystery that absolutely nobody asked for.
It’s one thing for an author to foreshadow theme switches, but it’s another thing entirely to make a jack-in-the-box surprise and expect everyone to like it. Perhaps some individuals might appreciate the lengthy explanations, but I find that it’s probably more effective to just instill those explanations while telling the story itself. With the introduction of multiple perspectives, several horrendous underdeveloped background stories and outright filler characters, Lux thought she was doing some super deep stuff. But in fact, Lux did the complete opposite.
If there’s one thing which makes a book impactful, it’s the focus and central themes. A plot hinges upon a single anchor, whether that’s a character, a theme or a little bit of both. The entire anchor of “Sign Here” was the good, bad and in-between of humanity. With that, I had expected Peyote to at least be the embodiment of this exploration or the interconnection between the three plots to make the whole thing meaningful.
Peyote was not. In fact, apart from defining himself as a slaving worker for hell, the only other thing I know about Peyote is that he’s aiming for a promotional spot, and all he ever really does is get himself stepped upon. That’s right, our brave and rebellious main character is, in fact, an “average Joe.”
I think what Lux should have really done was kill her darlings. I know she may have been super excited to write about other characters and really go into how edgy they were thanks to their circumstances. In the expanse of this story, they served no purpose. Out of the five characters she produced, only two seemed meaningful enough that I would want to stick around. I think she could have picked one character to focus on, like Peyote, so that the reader can actually delve into his thoughts and think of him as a person.
All in all, I could go on and on about how much I disliked this book, but my inherent point is that the book lacks a solid plot line. Granted, some things started making sense by the end of it, but only by the conclusion.
A reader shouldn’t have to spend hundreds of pages trying to figure out what an author is doing with their story before getting frustrated and tossing the book entirely. I know I wanted to toss the piece because I was this close to signing a deal with the devil myself.
I give this book a 1/5 star rating because there was hardly any reason as to what the book was aiming for and why. If I wanted a book that was long and convoluted, I would start studying for my classes again so that I could feel like I was doing this for a reason. Then again, maybe that was the whole point of the book: to make the reader feel like they’re in hell, so Peyote can make them understand just how much it sucks having a coffee machine that doesn’t work.