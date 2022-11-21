When it comes to films, none have moved me the way “She Said” did. A story about two journalists, this tale follows them in investigating Hollywood’s most prominent figure, Harvey Weinstein. The movie covers true testimonies of women who have been harassed, coerced and physically and emotionally assaulted by Weinstein’s system.
What’s remarkable about this movie is not the fact that it tries to cover the real journalistic struggles, some of which include getting sources, quoting people, and convincing individuals that the righteous plight is worth it. What’s impressive was that none of these struggles were censored.
Many people have watched movies where the journalists are physically harassed, threatened and even injured from their situation. “She Said” takes this to a whole new level by following the experiences from two New York Times investigative journalists themselves. The movie shows that, on top of having to deal with these harassments, the journalists have to do it knowing that they might bring it back to their families.
It doesn’t help that a good chunk of the movie displays how their journalistic jobs affect their children and their social circles alike. The central focus is portraying real life sexual assault survivors, either through filming or recording, which shows how devastating the Hollywood effect really is.
Most of the scenes are reenacted from real life, if not the actual recordings themselves, so the viewers are tackled with the vicious, unfiltered truth. There were several scenes where the viewers might anticipate the actors reenacting the survivor's testimony only to find out that some “actors” within the documentary were actually the real-life survivors.
As if testimonies weren’t enough, recordings from the perpetrators — including Weinstein — were played several times, displaying a stunning amount of belligerence from high-ranking individuals who saw the survivors as no more than cockroaches. This doesn’t even begin to show the depth in which such ignorance runs, from high executive officers to powerful governmental institutions who have provided little to no support for sexual assault survivors.
Simply put, this movie proves that sexual assault survivors have been conditioned into believing there is nowhere to run. Even if survivors want to run, they have to try furiously and desperately to outdo the rich and powerful. The fact that these survivors were able to come out righteous on the other side was a miracle in itself.
This whole movie felt like a reckoning. The moment the watcher stepped into the journalists’ shoes, it was over. Watching this movie felt like reading through a memoir, pinpointing the exact moments where all the memories piled up together and produced this one grotesque message: that justice was difficult, arduous and foolish — yet it was still worth fighting for.
It goes without saying that this movie was something I found profoundly devastating. Although I had known the many truths reiterated within this piece, it still had not prepared me to see a face attached to it, much less a whole group. The names which flashed before my eyes were names that potentially would not leave my memory for quite some time.
All in all, “She Said” deserves 5 out of 5 stars. Not because it was a new twist towards a timely social movement, but because it was remarkable in its horrific normalcy.
This is the reality of thousands of sexual assault survivors — survivors who might not even get justice — and a truth that cannot be avoided. In short, “She Said” is as literal as its title: she said. It is the women, for once, who are the only ones speaking.