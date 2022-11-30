Even with an interesting director attached, “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” is an ultimately unremarkable documentary that is a bit more ambitious than the average made-for-TV movie.
“Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” is a documentary from Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino that tracks the life of famed shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo. From Ferragamo’s simple beginnings on a farm in Italy to designing shoes in Hollywood, most famously Dorothy’s ruby slippers in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Ferragamo’s autobiography is narrated by Guadagnino alum Michael Stuhlberg. The movie additionally features interviews from acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese, fashion designer Manolo Blahnik, American Vogue’s former Creative Director Grace Coddington and others.
As far as documentaries go “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” is a fairly safe telling of Ferragamo’s life. Most of the information presented in the film was standard fare with little more substance than the Wikipedia article on his life. The production value of most of the documentary was slightly better than what one would expect to find on PBS. Guadagnino’s usual knack for opulence is mostly absent from the filmmaking of this documentary.
Guadagnino is a director whose films I generally enjoy, so while watching the documentary, I was constantly wondering why he made it. One reason that jumps out to me is that Guadagnino wanted to honor his fellow countryman’s contributions to the art form. Ferragamo was an Italian working in the early days of cinema who did not receive proper credit for his contributions. Despite designing shoes for massive films like “The Ten Commandments” and “The Wizard of Oz”.
Another reason I think Guadagnino may have made the film was out of respect for Ferragamo’s craft. Guadagnino’s films like “I Am Love,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and even “Suspiria” feature a certain level of attention to detail with regards to the fashion shown throughout. Guadagnino often dresses his actors in costumes that help to emphasize and enhance their characters symbolically.
My favorite parts of “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” were when the film decided to focus on the craft and passion that went into Ferragamo’s shoes. For instance, the film details Ferragamo’s time spent at the University of Southern California, specifically when he took a course on human anatomy to better understand the human skeleton. This understanding of the human skeleton then allowed him to then create shoes that more evenly distributed the wearer’s weight and were thus more comfortable.
It is this detailed craftsmanship that I think Guadagnino admires and that is what contributes to Ferragamo being an interesting subject. While his life story is a standard tale of the realization of the American dream, the artistry that went into realizing that dream is what is fascinating.
Unfortunately, these scenes make up the minority of “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.” Most of the runtime is spent recounting Ferragamo’s life in a bland unfashionable way. The documentary never wants to challenge Ferragamo or point out any potential flaws in his character. I suspect this was due to his family’s heavy involvement in the film’s production, many of his descendants are interviewed, old home movies are used and the filmmakers had access to the Ferragamo factories.
Overall, “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” was a film I found to be mostly dull. I think that if Guadagnino’s name was not attached to the project my feelings towards it would not change.
I would give this film a 5/10, however I can see a very slim market for the film. Perhaps if you’re a diehard Luca Guadagnino fan and want to see every little thing he’s worked on this could be for you. For lovers of the fashion industry and for those who just need to know about the life of Salvatore Ferragamo this might be perfect. Otherwise, stay away.