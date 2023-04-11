Ruel van Dijk was known for his first EP titled "Ready" in 2018 at only 15 years old. Since then, van Dijk has grown in popularity across Australia and Asia. He has worked on "4TH WALL" for the last three years and released his debut album in March of 2023. In an interview with Apple Music, Ruel said that he pulled inspiration from "The Truman Show," which is evident in his newest music videos. All of the songs are hits, and it was hard to pick the top three, but it mostly came down to how much emotion each song triggered.
“GO ON WITHOUT ME”
This song immediately became one of my favorite songs on the album because of the upbeat tempo. Ruel is notorious for making slower songs, which is nice when listeners are going through all the feelings, but now that spring has sprung, I need songs where I feel like the main character when walking to class.
Within the first 30 seconds, a simple beat is added, building suspense for the chorus. Instead of the flowy songs that Ruel creates, “GO ON WITHOUT ME” is blocky. Each beat is stressed on a perfect tempo. The best part of the song is that while the song itself is upbeat, the lyrics portray Ruel as not being good enough for the audience. Once the lyrics are realized, the tone of his voice shifts to an agonizing cry.
“I DON'T WANNA BE LIKE YOU”
“I DON’T WANNA BE LIKE YOU” matches the upbeat tempo and vibe of “GO ON WITHOUT ME,” but instead, the focus of the problem is the audience. “I DON'T WANNA BE LIKE YOU” perfectly encapsulates what it feels like to be upset, angry and annoyed with people who the listeners are close with. Ruel sings from the perspective of knowing the person so profoundly that he can resent them and try to avoid becoming that person. He sings, "But I feel like I'm stuck in your imagination / just like this conversation / it's never gonna end." This is a great example of Ruel’s skill of using the tone of his voice to further push the emotions of the song, which is why I love it.
“IF AND/OR WHEN”
Detouring from my favorite upbeat songs, “IF AND/OR WHEN” is one of the most beautiful songs with the melding of melody, words, sound and lyrics. It perfectly explains the feelings a person has when a relationship ends. It’s not even that the relationship is over, but he worries about what happens when it does. Again, the way he sings the lyrics ties the emotions together perfectly. The chorus has so much vocal power that I feel my heart tighten and want to scream out on a cliff.
As I said, picking the top three songs was hard, but picking the worst songs on the album was harder. I consider each song great in different ways, but it came down to which songs I wouldn’t miss if they were left out of the album.
“GROWING UP IS ______”
While I love every song in Ruel’s album, I’ve heard “GROWING UP IS__” enough times for it to be a song that I skip. I think the lyrics are the exact feelings that teenagers feel, but the tempo and sound of the song do not reach their full potential. It is kind of like the middle ground, where his songs are either pump-up or heartbreaking. I’m not quite sure if this song is supposed to make me feel sad that I am growing up or remind me of these college-age years.
“LET THE GRASS GROW”
Don’t get me wrong, this is a beautiful song with an impactful message about the earth. The reason as to why this song is in my bottom three is because if someone really digs into the lyrics and meaning, it’s one of his most depressing songs yet.
Usually, Ruel’s songs are about heartbreak and hurt, but this is one of his only songs that doesn’t fit into that mold. Thus, it is a bit harder to connect to. The message preaches about the declining state of the Earth. The most hard-hitting line is, “We didn’t make a difference / And we thought we were different.” It’s one of those lines that slaps listeners in the face when least expected and makes the audience say, “Oh s*** he's right.”
“WISH I HAD YOU”
“WISH I HAD YOU”is one of the broken-hearted songs in the album, but this song is from the perspective of feeling bad for oneself. If there is one thing my mom taught me, it is never to be the victim. This song is exactly that. I find myself talking to Ruel in my head, telling him to not feel bad about it. I hate to be annoyed with any song, but I’m slightly annoyed with this one. It’s like a friend won’t stop beating themselves up, and no matter what people say to them, they won’t realize how great they are.
Overall, this album shows how much Ruel has grown as an artist over the years. He does an amazing job of conveying each emotion the songs encapsulate through how he sings the lyrics. I have no doubt that every listener can find multiple songs that they can relate to.