Although its filmmaking is not awful, the obnoxious writing decisions in “Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game” end up dragging down an otherwise satisfactory biopic of an under-discussed hero of arcades everywhere.
“Pinball” is the directorial debut of brothers Austin and Meredith Bragg. The film recounts the true story of Roger Sharpe’s (Mike Faist) testimony to the Manhattan City Council where he provided a demonstration that pinball was a game of skill and one of chance. This demonstration would go on to overturn New York’s 35-year-old ban on the game.
Beyond the glitz and glamor of saving pinball, the film also explores the personal life of Sharpe. It explores his initially dull move to New York, eventual hiring at GQ magazine and his chance romance with Ellen (Crystal Reed), a divorcée struggling to keep her son off of welfare. The film’s story is framed by an older version of Sharpe, played by Dennis Boutsikaris, being interviewed by a movie crew and explaining how the events of the story play out versus how they were portrayed in the film.
The framing device of a character or characters comedically breaking the fourth wall to acknowledge the absurdity of how biographical films overdramatize or otherwise contort real events to better fit cinematic conventions has long grown stale. I personally blame “The Office” and the films of Adam McKay for the moderate prominence of this comedic style. This sort of writing always ends up feeling incredibly self-defeating and smug.
Perhaps the most egregious example of this kind of joke writing occurs during a scene where Roger attempts to teach the intricacies of pinball to Ellen. The two are standing behind a machine, and as Ellen lays her hand on top of the flipper button, Roger places his hand on top of hers. Suddenly, the older Roger interrupts the moment to say that the film will not be including a cliched makeout scene under the guise of his younger self teaching Ellen how to play the game.
This scene is so frustrating and unfunny because it observes and comments upon a cinematic trope in the most uninteresting way possible. Yes, these sorts of scenes are corny and ridiculous, but in what way is this film better than what it is claiming to mock? All the film does is acknowledge that a trope exists, presents an example of it, and then explicitly tells the audience that is not what the film is actually doing.
What I find so annoying about this is that the scenario where the filmmakers are making fun of a common trope was entirely invented by themselves. If the filmmakers really thought this sort of scene was so detrimental to the cinematic experience, they could have just not included the scene at all. Alternatively, if they wanted, they could poke fun at that sort of scene in a way that does not feel so condescending and didactic.
I would not even have a huge problem with this film’s particular brand of self-awareness if the entire movie was cognizant of its tropeiness. “Pinball” still takes the all too typical romance between Roger and Ellen seriously.
Despite their relationship going through the familiar conventions of romantic comedies, the film never mocks the relationship’s obvious trajectory because it wants the audience to take it seriously. Highlighting one trope but indulging in another does not feel clever — it instead makes the writing feel far shallower.
Beyond my gripes with the comedic stylings of “Pinball,” there were a few redeeming qualities which kept the film watchable. The production design and costuming felt authentically 70s, even for the obviously limited budget the film had. Little details like covering the walls in posters in keeping with the graphic design style of the time and jabs at gaudy fashion choices added to being immersed in the time period.
Overall, while the filmmaking behind “Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game” is perfectly acceptable, the movie’s comedic stylings are dated and will only entertain those who are still upset over Steve Carell leaving “The Office.” While not an experience I entirely despised, the experience was much too predictable, and I would give this film a 5/10.
As mentioned earlier, this film will likely appeal to people who enjoy films like “The Big Short” or “Vice.” Although, if someone is truly desperate for this brand of self-defeating comedy, I would recommend watching Michael Winterbottom’s 2002 film “24 Hour Party People,” a supremely well-acted and satisfactorily absurd rendition of this style.