While there is no doubt some cultural significance in its subject matter, “Only in Theaters” is a messy, repetitive and ultimately unengaging look into the Laemmle family’s legacy in the movie business.
“Only in Theaters” is the latest documentary feature from American actor turned director Raphael Sbarge. The film tells the multigenerational story of the Laemmle family, who made their name as the owners and operators of a chain of independent, foreign and art house movie theaters in Los Angeles.
Primarily, the film chronicles the financial hardships that the current owner of the theater chain, Greg Laemmle, faced due to the rise of streaming in 2019, leading to the company nearly being sold. The very next year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, putting the business in further dire straits. Greg is made out to be the subject of the documentary, having to bear the weight of fiscal and personal stress of these two events back-to-back.
Right out of the gate, “Only in Theaters” feels like a complete mess. One of the most telling moments of the whole documentary happens when Sbarge recounts a story of sitting in the editing room after the first round of interviews as he was trying to piece the documentary’s story together then segueing into the story about the company almost being sold. This immediately marks the documentary as having no true sense of planning and focus, something that becomes readily apparent as the movie progresses.
The documentary cuts disjointedly between the past and present day stories of the Laemmle family without a clear sense of direction guiding these two narratives. The segments of the documentary, which detail the history of the Laemmle family arriving in America and establishing the theater chain, feel like they are strewn about the movie at random. Not only this, but they paint an incredibly shallow picture of the events, with only a few sentences dedicated to entire decades of history.
The present day segments have a much clearer focus to them. Yet, somehow they manage to feel unnecessarily expository, introducing the audience to seemingly every family member possible, even if they do not end up having an impact on either storyline. Greg is the most interesting person to follow because of his borderline martyrdom for the theater, sacrificing all his free time and energy to keep the doors open during every possible predicament.
However, there still manages to be more problems with these present day segments: namely, that they feel incredibly repetitive. The story being recounted could’ve been compressed into a 30-minute-long short, but it is bloated by talking heads gassing up the Laemmles.
Directors like Cameron Crowe, Ava DuVernay and James Ivory, among others, all make appearances to prattle on about their magical, life-changing experiences at a Laemmle-owned theater. This kind of histrionic hagiography is best left on the editing room floor.
There are also a few awkward editing choices throughout the documentary. There are several shots where someone will finish talking and then the camera will hang on them for a few seconds too long before cutting away. Moments like this are only a minor problem but are indicative of the overall sloppiness and flabbiness of the movie.
I have no doubts that Laemmle Theaters has contributed to the culture of Los Angeles in a positive way. I have many positive memories of my own local arthouse theater. However, I feel like “Only in Theaters” went about conveying the significance of the Laemmles to Los Angeles in the wrong way. I give this film a 3/10.
I would not recommend watching “Only in Theaters” unless you already have a sentimental attachment to the Laemmle arthouse theaters. If not, there is really nothing here for the average viewer to latch onto beyond Greg’s obsessive dedication to the family business.