Spearheaded by a strong performance at its center, “One Fine Morning” is one fine film effort that delivers lush visuals but a lacking conclusion to its audience.
“One Fine Morning” is the latest film from French director Mia Hansen-Løve and follows Sandra (Léa Seydoux), a translator whose father, Georg (Pascal Greggory), a once prestigious philosophy professor, has been rendered helpless by Benson’s Syndrome, a neurodegenerative disease not dissimilar to Alzheimer's Disease.
Fighting against the tides of life, Sandra must desperately find balance in her life. Between finding a permanent nursing home for her father, kindling the flames of an affair with her friend Clément (Melvil Poupaud) as well as caring for her own mental health.
Seydoux’s performance was irrefutably the best part of “One Fine Morning.” She elegantly portrays a woman caught in the tendrils of agony, mourning the loss of a loved one who has yet to even die. Her eyelids have sunken deep into her face, expressing how thoroughly she’s already been defeated. Sandra’s love affair with Clément lends an extra dimension to Seydoux’s performance. She can be emotionally vulnerable in grief but also in love.
As is standard with Hansen-Løve’s filmography, “One Fine Morning” is breathtaking to look at. The film’s color palette is rich and expressive to contrast Sandra’s emotional turmoil. Paris looks incredibly lively in this film. Every location from Georg’s soon-to-be vacated house to the public parks the characters escape to are vibrant and make the audience wish they could teleport there posthaste.
In general, I enjoyed the boldness of this film’s subject matter. While not the most creative venture into the subject, “One Fine Morning” does not shy away from the harsh realities of dealing with a loved one losing their memory. Hospital bills and real estate are genuine concerns brought up throughout the film and treated seriously in a way I have not seen accomplished in many other movies of this type.
Perhaps my favorite scene was one of Sandra breaking down crying in Clément’s arms, worrying what will happen to her if she develops Benson’s Syndrome later in life. It is a scene that feels all too real to anyone who has ever had a family member with a similar condition.
Most of what holds back “One Fine Morning” are minor issues, such as a few strange editing choices littered throughout the film’s runtime. There’s a random jumpcut placed in the middle of one scene and a baffling subversion of the 180-degree rule in another.
I would not have an issue with these goofs if they were more clearly made out to be a stylistic endeavor. As a whole, the filmmaking on display is mostly competent but rarely ever pushes the envelope beyond what most standard indie dramas can muster.
Finally, the film’s story concluded at an incredibly strange point. While I felt the concept was mostly well-elaborated upon, suddenly, during a seemingly random sequence, the film froze. Then, the title popped up, and I realized the experience was over. While the film was obviously trying to convey that Sandra had made peace with a stage of her pain, I could not help but feel like a lot more could have been explored.
As it so happens, Hansen-Løve’s last outing as director, “Bergman Island,” was the very first film I reviewed for The Daily Nebraskan. So, I have truly come full circle with this review. While this was not a film I was completely enamored with, “One Fine Morning” was a clear improvement from “Bergman Island.” It is a grounded character drama packed with solid performances, and I give the film a 6/10.
I would recommend “One Fine Morning” to anyone in the mood for a brutal indie drama film that does not pull its punches. I hope that with time, the quality of Hansen-Løve’s films improve and her ambition scales upwards.