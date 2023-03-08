Even with some technical limitations imposed on it, “No Bears” is a creative film that seeks to push the boundaries of film form to their limit to varying success.
“No Bears” is the latest film from Iranian director Jafar Panahi. The film stars Panahi as a fictional version of himself, living in a rural border town to remotely direct a film in Turkey. The Wi-Fi signal strength is weak, so Panahi spends his downtime idly snapping some pictures of the village.
Trouble comes for Panahi when the village elders knock at his door, convinced that one of his photos contains evidence of a love affair between Gozal (Dayra Alei) and Solduz (Amir Davari). If true, this affair would spit directly in the face of the village’s long-held tradition of promising a woman to a man at birth. Panahi must wrestle with both completing his own film and the mounting pressure from the town inhabitants to give them a photo that may or may not even exist.
To understand Jafar Panahi’s movies, one must first understand Panahi himself. Many of the director’s early films like “The Circle” and “Offside” are deeply critical of Iranian society and were subsequently banned in his native country before release. In 2010, the director was arrested and charged with attempting to make an anti-regime film about the protests and civil unrest following the controversial re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
The director was sentenced to six years in prison and a twenty-year ban from making or directing any movies, writing screenplays, giving interviews. Additionally, he could not leave Iran except for receiving medical treatment or for performing a Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca which all Muslims are expected to make at least once in their lifetimes. Despite these numerous restrictions, Panahi has illegally directed multiple films in secret in the subsequent years. Just last summer, Panahi was again arrested and recently began a hunger strike.
The best aspect of “No Bears” and really all Panahi’s films is having familiarity with the director. The entire film is essentially playing a game with the audience where the viewer is trying to sort out which scenes are rooted in reality and which are fictitious metaphors for the director’s real-life situation.
Previous films of the director’s, like “Taxi,” also engage in this game of untangling reality from fiction, but “No Bears” is by far his most ambitious and effective film in this style to date. The narrative has an incredibly sharp focus. The parallel narratives of the film and the movie being produced in the film reach a satisfying, synchronous harmony by the end. Panahi’s acting has also vastly improved over the years, feeling incredibly assured of himself in this movie.
Despite the film’s secretive production, “No Bears” manages to have fluid camerawork and haunting, isolating cinematography. The film’s tense atmosphere is immaculate. Panahi is always framed as an outsider, separated from the local community by some barrier, be it physical or one produced entirely within the camera.
However, because of the secretive production, there are a number of technical limitations. A majority of the cast are obviously not professional actors, and as such, their performances range from quite good to ever so slightly wooden. The cameras used throughout the film vary greatly in quality, with some looking incredibly crisp and others barely able to hold a focus.
There are also a few nighttime scenes that look incredibly amateurish, with luminance noise lurking in the background of these shots. Most of these issues are excusable because of the obvious limitations being imposed on Panahi. Although perhaps he is just multiple chess moves ahead of us in this long, winding metanarrative that has defined the past 12 years of his career.
In conclusion, despite some technical limitations, “No Bears” is an enthralling endeavor that continues to push Panahi’s filmmaking ambitions forward. I would give this film a 7/10.
I would recommend this film to anyone who finds the description of Panahi’s personal turmoil interesting and wants to watch a film that is extremely playful with its own form.