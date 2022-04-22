Even exuberant cinematography and production design cannot save the complete and utter bore that is “Mothering Sunday.” While the positive aspects are unquestionably praiseworthy, the bad ones far outweigh them.
“Mothering Sunday” is the latest film from French director Eva Husson. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Graham Swift. It follows the story of Jane (Odessa Young), a young maid working for the wealthy Niven family in 1920s England. She finds herself engaged in a love affair with the family’s next door neighbor Paul (Josh O’Connor), who is due to marry another woman.
I deeply enjoyed the visual presentation of “Mothering Sunday.” As with most period pieces, the lavish production design brought to life by the gorgeous cinematography courtesy of Jamie Ramsay serves the film incredibly well. There are a number of exquisitely framed shots that are paired with eloquent camera motion. A great example is a biking scene early on where the camera is in constant forward motion as two characters, one in the foreground and one in the background, drift back and forth between the left and right thirds of the screen. While these motions happen, the focus racks between the two characters. The lighting of these scenes serves to further complement the film’s striking visual aesthetic, as the movie is lit primarily with natural light.
I was not particularly blown away by the majority of the acting in the film, but there were a few notable standouts. Young and O’Connor both did a fine enough job at portraying their characters, but I felt that in most of their scenes, they were too subtly directed and did not properly convey the emotional weight the dialogue implied. However, Colin Firth and Olivia Coleman, who had very minor roles as Mr. & Mrs. Niven respectively, both did an excellent job in their short screen time. I must shout out Firth in particular, who gave an amazing performance in one scene where his character is on the verge of an emotional breakdown.
A gigantic drag in “Mothering Sunday” is the almost comical fragmentation of the film’s story. Within the first 15 minutes, it is revealed that the audience has been watching a flashback within another flashback. This trend continues throughout the film, with constant flashes forward and backward. The structure of the film is absurdly poor; characters will randomly pop up in the film, only to then have their connection to the main character explained much later.
This poor structure is far from aided by the nearly unbearable dialogue in the film, which comes off as the screenplay equivalent of purple prose — literature that is overly flowery and ornate but ultimately emotionally impenetrable. The characters speak primarily in vague non sequiturs that seem to suggest a greater sense of purpose than the film seems fit to deliver upon. The lack of purpose, in essence, is my main complaint with “Mothering Sunday.” The film’s bizarre structure and stilted dialogue could work if put into the proper context with a meaning behind it, but “Mothering Sunday” ultimately feels too impenetrable to derive such a meaning. As a result, I was left with a gigantic bore of a film that does not even crack a two-hour runtime.
Despite the excellent cinematography and production design, “Mothering Sunday” was a tremendous bore that wasted my time with its all but purposeless meanderings, and I would give it a 4/10. Even though there are great aspects to the film, I would almost prefer to watch a completely bland film to a bad one that squanders amazing technical prowess. At least with this theoretical mediocre movie, I would not feel like the time of genuinely talented people has been wasted to make something ultimately uninteresting.