“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is a masterclass on poor tone and cliché. The new children’s movie is directed by longtime filmmaker duo Will Speck and Josh Gordon. It’s adapted from a children’s book of the same name and its prequel, “The House on East 88th Street,” both of which were written by Bernard Waber.
The plot is simple, or at least it should be. The film follows the exploits of singing crocodile Lyle (Shawn Mendes) as he is miraculously discovered by a poor magician, played by Javier Bardem in a truly energetic performance. When things don’t go right career-wise, the magician ends up selling his apartment — alongside Lyle — to the unsuspecting Primm family. This, of course, leads to hijinks with the family, their nosy neighbor and, eventually, animal control.
Least to say, I did not like this movie. It's a confusing, uninspired cash grab shoddily disguised as a "film for the whole family." Mind you, it is also a musical spearheaded by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who are best known for their work on "The Greatest Showman," "La La Land" and "Dear Evan Hansen."
The soundtrack, expectedly, has a pop glean to it, which is right up pop star Mendes’ alley. Hits like “In My Blood” and “Mercy” are in the same vein as “Top of the World'' from “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” with its acoustic guitar-driven chorus and radio-friendly production.
What is not up Mendes’ alley is performing the role of a computer-generated crocodile in a feature film. It sounds more like a one-off bit from “Bojack Horseman” than a seriously thought-out creative decision. This poor choice in casting is made all the more embarrassing considering Lyle doesn't have any speaking lines. When he does make noises, they're either bellowing, animalistic roars or soft growls that are tuned so low in the film's mix that they're hardly noticeable. None of these noises are performed by Mendes.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is no stranger to jarring creative choices. In the first scene of the film, the viewer is catapulted into a fast-paced tracking shot of Bardem going about his day as a magician. In the course of five minutes, Bardem fails a talent show, finds Lyle at a pet shop and then fails to get Lyle to make a peep at a show advertising him as a singing crocodile, resulting in his house being sold and Lyle being taken with it.
Already, we are thrust into a world where disappointment is inevitable. We know that's not going to stay true for the whole film, though. The characters exist in a formulaic vacuum that lacks internal logic.
The original work this film is based on understands that ridiculous narratives aren't expected to be taken entirely seriously. However, Hollywood's strict enforcement of the hero's journey story structure greatly undermines this sentimentality. The resulting adaptation is an insincere and at times melodramatic mess. Abandonment is treated as a plot device. Conflict is an unnecessary constant. Nothing is magical unless it conveniently moves the story forward.
You'll often hear critics talk about how children's movies are too dumbed down and emotionally void, making them impractical for healthily engaging the minds of young audiences. But rarely do we find concrete evidence that children deserve better. They know that whatever feeling is conveyed on screen would pass by the time they get out of their seats.
Despite my scathing judgments, I don't completely hate "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile." Nor do I think its creators were ill-intentioned. However, I couldn’t help but feel cheated out of my money while walking out of the theater doors. I don't think the movie will be a box office smash, but my $5 certainly felt out of place being in the palms of a studio that doesn't care for the viewing public. I'm giving “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” a 3/10.