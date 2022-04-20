While the South Asian Himalayas' natural beauty of Bhutan is beyond stunning, the same cannot be said of the rest of “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” which tells a tired story, made only mildly watchable by the culture of the film’s native country.
“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” is the directorial debut of Bhutanese filmmaker Pawo Choyning Dorji. The movie is the first Bhutanese film to be nominated for an Oscar for Best International Feature Film. It follows the story of Ugyen Dorji (Sherab Dorji), a teacher on the brink of quitting his job to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a singer in Australia. However, as part of his last year of duty to the Bhutanese government, Ugyen is sent off to teach in Lunana, a remote village home to only 56 residents. There, Ugyen must learn to use the limited resources available to him to educate the village’s enthusiastic youngsters.
The things I enjoyed most about “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” had to do with the culture surrounding Bhutan and yak herding as a staple agricultural practice in the region. The film’s scenic landscape shots were beautiful with vibrant, earthy hues that created ambiance and a rich aesthetic. The music in the film was also quite enjoyable, being mostly comprised of folk traditional songs sung by the characters. This was complemented by the use of non-professional actors for the main cast. Everyone authentically looked the part simply because they were.
While I praise the cultural authenticity of “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” that is about the only thing I find exceptionally interesting about the film. The majority of the actual filmmaking was painfully average. For instance, the locations featured in the film were quite beautiful to look at, but this beauty was not enhanced by the movie’s cinematography; they merely photographed something that is, by itself, pretty. That is the best way I can describe what I consider to be boring filmmaking; even an amateur film school student could replicate this film’s beauty with the same tools.
The other majorly damning element to this film would have to be the story. The story was incredibly cliché. If we strip away the film’s culturally specific identity, what we have is the same tired story of an eccentric teacher cleaning up a decaying school that gives the audience a nice, warm, fuzzy feeling inside once it is over. Examples of this type of story already being told include “Lean on Me” and “Stand and Deliver.” If this film were an American, English-language film, then no one would take it seriously and critics would write it off very quickly.
The one thing this film has left in its bag of tricks that might have appeased me was the symbolism regarding the main character. This symbolism, without spoiling it, relates to the connection between Ugyen and a previous village chief’s favorite Yak. Perhaps that could tickle my obnoxiously high standards? Unfortunately, the answer is no because this symbolism is essentially spelled out for the audience by the end of the film, just in case you did not pick up on what the filmmakers were trying to convey. So any degree of interpretability is thrown right out of the window.
The cultural distinctness of “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” may be enough for some viewers to consider it a valuable experience. However, I believe that the tiredness of the story negates that value.
Overall, I would have to give this film a 5/10. While not completely incompetent, the film’s lack of a bolder, more creative vision holds it back significantly for me. If you are in the mood for something that is a light, easy viewing experience that will make you feel good by the end, this may be worth your time, but that does not happen to be something I find particularly of worth.