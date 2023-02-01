Even though it feels the need to over explain itself in the final stretch, “Living” features a fantastic central performance and a strong, sentimental narrative sure to keep audiences invested throughout.
“Living” is the latest film from South African director Oliver Hermanus and was written by acclaimed British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro. The film is a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1951 film “Ikiru.”
“Living” is set in 1950s London and follows Williams (Bill Nighy) an elderly, zombie-like bureaucrat reduced to a husk by years of oppressive office regimen. During a routine visit to the doctor’s office, Williams learns he is not long for this world, receiving a prognosis of six months or less left to live. Now, staring down the barrel of mortality, Williams makes an effort to turn his dull life into something beautiful, all while keeping his impending doom to himself.
A main highlight of “Living” is unquestionably the Oscar-nominated performance from Nighy, not because of some overwrought display of emotion, but rather due to the veteran actor’s incredible restraint. Williams is a character who has spent years diluting his true self, so it only makes sense Nighy’s portrayal is so measured and sophisticated.
The sly, fleeting smiles that dash across Williams’ face feel like a lifetime of pent-up emotion, released in only a blink and can be missed in moments. The role feels like it was written for Nighy, and he has no shame in taking full ownership of it.
While Nighy is unquestionably the star of “Living,” the film’s strongest character is the building in which Williams works. Its interior is labyrinthine, with cramped halls and staircases spiraling upwards in a fashion that seems almost endless. Once someone thinks they have found the right destination for a piece of paperwork, they are redirected to some other office on some other floor. The building feels like a clean, clinical wasteland. All signs of life are replaced with monochrome blacks, whites and grays. It is this oppressive, dead atmosphere which helps us to understand Williams’ predicament.
The film’s methodically-placed camera and opulent classical score serve to imprison Williams as well as liberate him. As the film progresses, he starts developing personal connections with his employees such as Peter Wakeling (Alex Sharp) and Margaret Harris (Aimee Lou Wood), and the camera does as well, allowing viewers to see the elegant, lively world Williams has been ignoring.
Then, the stupidest thing ever happens. After the film has dedicated so much time to intimately building up the viewer’s understanding of Williams, “Living” flashes forward to his colleagues sitting down and discussing just how unexpected his change of heart was.
Up until this point, the film’s distilling of information has not exactly been subtle. However, it felt like the film trusted its audience to understand and interpret the information they were being presented about Williams’ character. This scene barges in and completely disrupts the natural flow “Living” had going up until that point, dumbing down the message for the audience.
After this travesty of a scene, there still manages to be some emotionally compelling displays of Williams’ inner world. However, what follows is all filtered through the characters feeling the need to hold the audience’s hand and guide them through what they should be taking away from each scene.
I cannot stress enough how up until this flash-forward, “Living” worked just fine without this over explanation. Overall, I still enjoy this film, because of the well-told and well-crafted story; unfortunately, in the twilight of its runtime it manages to fumble the landing, and as such I give it a 6/10.
While it’s far from action packed, I recommend “Living” to those who are looking for a solidly constructed, sentimental and life-affirming narrative.