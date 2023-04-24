Underscored with some interesting, surface level commentary about the Israeli-Palestine conflict, “Let It Be Morning” is a competently put together film with some decent character work to boot.
“Let It Be Morning” is the latest film from Israeli director Eran Kolirin, following Sami (Alex Bakri), a Palestinian-born citizen of Israel living in Jerusalem and working a comfortable, high paying job living with a loving wife and child.
Sami receives an invitation to his brother’s wedding, forcing him to return to the Arab village where he was born and raised. After the wedding ends, trouble starts brewing when an Israeli military blockade is set up on the only road leaving town.
Sami is unable to return home, and with cell phone service barely working and supplies quickly dwindling, tension around the village is on the rise. Slowly but surely, the very foundations of Sami’s relationship with his family start to crumble as a wall being constructed around the village moves closer to completion with each passing minute.
While not being explicitly about the COVID-19 pandemic, “Let It Be Morning” excellently captures the interpersonal tension, bitter isolation and mental deterioration associated with quarantine. This uncertain atmosphere carries the film through many of its dramatic beats. Now that Sami is stuck with his family, he cannot escape his increasing estrangement from his wife or his inability to live up to his father’s standards of manliness.
One of the most notable aspects about “Let It Be Morning” is the incredibly blunt, wry social commentary, which comes with some mixed results. The best of this satire feels well woven into the film’s plot. For instance, as the days wear on, distinct social enclaves begin to form with a ruling class of gun-slinging, bike-riding macho men usurping power. Instead of uniting around any kind of solution to their supply problems or the increasing military presence, the villagers fight among themselves.
The biggest downside to the social commentary ends up being that it is so easy to interpret that it leaves the film lacking a ton of depth beyond the surface level. Even if the viewer is not terribly familiar with the intricacies of the Israeli-Palestine conflict, they would be able to pick up on just about every allusion that Kolirin is throwing at them. While this certainly makes “Let It Be Morning” more accessible, it robs it of some rewatchability.
Generally, the filmmaking in “Let It Be Morning” was at an acceptable level. The cinematography helps to aid the film’s atmosphere of isolation. There was some very distinctly computer-generated fire that looked distractingly bad, but for the most part, the film does not overly impress or disappoint. Instead, it is just average.
Overall, even if there are some strong moments of character writing throughout, “Let It Be Morning” does not go far enough with its filmmaking and messaging to make much of an impression. The atmosphere was strong enough to carry the film for the most part, making it a generally enjoyable experience, and I would give it a 6/10.
I would recommend “Let It Be Morning” to those who enjoy stories about isolation and mounting familial tensions. While the film may not have left the strongest impression on me, I think there’s an audience for it out there.