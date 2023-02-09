Director M. Night Shyamalan returns with another mind-bending thriller that is tasked with the impossible feat of living up to his previous work, and “Knock at the Cabin” just barely misses that requirement.
“Knock at the Cabin” opens on a young girl, Wen (Kristen Cui) playing in a field while on vacation with her two dads, Eric (Jonathon Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge), when a mysterious stranger greets her. Leonard (Dave Bautista) tells Wen that he is here for a very important job and that she and her parents have the most important role to play in this task. Frightened, Wen runs back to their cabin and tells her dads to lock it up.
Leonard knocks on the front door and tries to reason with the family. However, after seeing that he’s joined by his crew, all carrying crudely made weapons, the family tenses up and stands their ground. Eventually the assailants break in, tying up the two dads and injuring Eric in the process. Leonard and his partners, Redmond (Rupert Grint), Adriane (Abby Quinn) and Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), tell the family they must make a decision to sacrifice one of their own in order to prevent the apocalypse. Eric and Andrew think this is utter nonsense, but as the stickup continues and the invaders become more desperate, they begin to question their reality and whether or not they must choose.
“Knock at the Cabin” is an incredibly innovative story with outstanding performances from everyone involved, especially from Bautista, but falls short of the mark in terms of a satisfying conclusion.
Throughout the entire film, Eric and Andrew are battling within themselves as to whether or not they should believe the outlandish claims of the apocalypse from four strangers. They never seem to come to a true conclusion until the very end, and the buildup to that decision doesn’t seem worthy of the onslaught of an emotional journey they have just gone through.
It seems as if Shyamalan had a great concept to begin with but didn’t have a satisfying way to end it. So he just threw something together in the hopes that it would stick. With a little bit more care and time taken to the script, the ending would’ve been truly satisfying, and viewers would have left the theater a lot happier. My one critique of Shyamalan’s direction would be the use of flashbacks, which seem to be haphazardly spliced into the movie to provide more exposition rather than an integral piece of the film.
Besides the unsavory ending, I thoroughly enjoyed every other aspect of this movie. Shyamalan’s direction creates a truly haunting feeling through simple things like camera angles, selective framing and sound mixing. Even the titular knock, which is supposed to invoke a welcoming nature in the safety of your home, became the scariest sound in the entire film.
My favorite part of this film was the groundbreaking performances from the entire main cast. With an enclosed thriller like this, the success of the film lives and dies through the acting of the main ensemble, and they deliver tenfold. Each performance is complex and emotional, bringing an honest, human portrayal to a premise that seems out of this world.
The standout of these performances, as stated earlier, is Bautista as Leonard, seemingly the leader of these extremists. In every second he’s on screen, Leonard makes it clear that he doesn’t want to do this but is compelled to by some greater power. Bautista gives a pained yet persistent portrayal that I don’t think anyone else could’ve given. In my opinion, Bautista is one of the best actors working today and doesn’t get nearly the credit he deserves.
So, if you want to witness a masterclass in acting paired with a mixed bag of storytelling, look no further than M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” in theaters.