“John Wick: Chapter 4” is the fourth film in the hyper-violent action franchise and proves how creative, colorful and captivating all action films can be.
“John Wick: Chapter 4” picks up immediately after the events of the previous film, where John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is brutally injured yet somehow survives. He has been deemed excommunicado by the High Table, the organization running an underground society of assassins, and Wick wants revenge. The High Table knows that Wick is dangerous in more ways than one, so they condemn anyone who helps him to die immediately. Wick doesn’t have many allies anymore, so he must tread lightly through this sinister world and pick who he trusts carefully.
One of Wick’s former allies, Caine (Donnie Yen), a masterful blind killer who has motivations that parallel Wick’s, is called on by the High Table to hunt Wick down once and for all. This leads to many grueling, visually stimulating fight sequences as Wick picks his way through henchmen and bosses until he finally gets to the top.
“John Wick: Chapter 4” is a masterclass of stunt coordination, color in cinema and grand storytelling. The John Wick franchise has had great success throughout, but this fourth addition knocks it out of the park in all aspects of storytelling from start to finish.
The film is set up as some sort of hyper-violent modern epic, and this grand scale is evident through the entire film. The set pieces were also stepped up massively, with the big climax taking place at different historical landmarks throughout Paris that added immense visual appeal to the film. “John Wick: Chapter 4” is the culmination of everything the franchise has built up to this point.
There’s barely a moment of rest through the entirety of this film, which is almost this film’s downfall. During this film’s almost three-hour runtime, I felt like I spent most of that time waiting for each fight sequence to conclude. However, in hindsight, I see that this was to give the audience merely a taste of the exhaustion and agony Wick went through as he makes it to the end. Wick is put through hell over and over again, and all we can do as the audience is watch and hope he makes it out alive.
While the writing seems a bit cheesy at times, overall it works within the world of the film. There are quite a few inspirational, quotable bits of dialogue that were incredibly profound in the film’s big moments. The parallels between Wick and Caine along with the internal struggle both go through as they try to kill each other was deeply impactful. Every single aspect of this movie hit the mark and went above and beyond any fan’s expectations.
If you’re looking for a super violent glimmer of hope in this superhero-exhausted world of action movies, “John Wick: Chapter 4” is the movie for you.