TW: Abuse
Ultimately, what comes up must come down, and that is exactly what I felt when I read Colleen Hoover’s “It Ends With Us” duology. When I finished the sequel, I wondered how, exactly, Hoover managed to butcher an extremely sensitive premise with the most flagrant execution possible.
“It Ends With Us” is a story about Lily Bloom, a florist shop owner who was raised by abusive parents, trying to correct the mistakes of her past by never repeating them again. To Lily, the best way to make up for these mistakes is by falling in love with a talented Boston neurosurgeon, Ryle Kincaid, who was everything she had ever wanted.
The story shows the readers a perfect, albeit dark, first rom-com meeting where for the next first quarter of the duology is an exploration of how perfect Ryle’s and Lily’s lives are coming to be. They go on dates, live in fine houses and make out a lot, all the while having successful businesses that make them lucrative in the eyes of others. All that perfection gets crushed, though, when Ryle decided that he wanted to break his flawless character by harming his then-beloved girlfriend.
What makes this duology offensive is not that it tries to tackle the idea of domestic abuse with depth. Indeed it has its moments through small infiltrations about a victim’s mentality in an abusive household, struggles with victims opening up to friends and learning how to empathize with other women in similar situations. But, that is mostly offset by the strangely Hallmark-loving tone the entire duology decides to take, making the books sound humorous and benign in a way that domestic abuse is not. Perhaps this is a factor for personal taste, but I cannot, for the life of me, understand how one can write about domestic abuse and make it sound like a paltry love triangle.
On top of that, it doesn’t help that the book minimizes the multiple facets that come with a victim’s mindset. To summarize a victim’s mindset to the dehumanizing idea that “it is because they love them that they always go back to the abuser” makes this duology absolutely ludicrous. It does not tackle the severity or depth that most abusive households have often dealt with.
It also does not help that Ryle, as a character, has no dimension whatsoever despite Hoover’s “naked truths” execution that was supposedly an honest confession habit between the main characters. Ryle doesn’t do anything beyond acting as a stereotypical macho man, all the while expressing obvious control issues due to unresolved trauma that he never deals with until the very end.
This is further compounded in the latter books where Ryle’s entire character just gets outright assassinated. With the release of the second book, Hoover essentially proved the one point she tried so hard to refute in the first place: Some people are just born bad.
Introducing new characters to balance out other characters is an acceptable literary tool. But utilizing it to avoid character development, all the while disproving Ryle’s morally gray character, becomes redundant in an entire series dedicated to analyzing him. Furthermore, introducing “Adonis” Atlas into the mix, removes all clarity as to how Lily herself as a character can self-reflect, recover and heal. All of this sounds like the only way an abusive victim can have a happy ending is to get into a marginally better relationship.
I love happy endings, I really do. However, I cannot read happy endings without some sort of structural realism that comes with most abuse victims. They do not just recover by simply getting into a better relationship and they certainly do not just “understand” their abusers as though there is a similarity between understanding and acceptance. A person can understand their situation but not necessarily accept it. Lily doesn’t even go through the emotional turmoil that haunts most abuse victims, often a confounding theme that haunts many abuse-related literature.
All in all, I love romance books and I love Hoover, but this was just one of those book duologies that I have to say, “I can’t do it.” Hoover’s brutal, honest writing style failed her in this duology and missed so many distinct nuances that I cannot possibly enjoy this piece. It even took me reading the Afterword of the last book in the duology to even gauge how deeply Hoover wanted to explore this theme. If the Afterword had more nuanced discussions than the whole 700 pages of the series, then that tells me as a reader that there is a problem.
As such, this book is a sad two stars out of five stars for me. It had a wonderful basis with a horrible execution.