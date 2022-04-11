In 2018, Minneapolis-based punk rock three piece Heart to Gold released their debut album “Comp,” which featured nostalgic punk rage with a healthy dose of nihilism and humor. While their sophomore album “Tom” builds on these traits, the new album also incorporates a level of emotional depth and honesty that can only be described as the perfect coming-of-age soundtrack.
On April 8, “Tom” was officially released, with 10 tracks full of gut-wrenching sentiment and phenomenal production. The creative minds of the album are Grant Whiteoak as the frontman and guitarist, Sidian Johnson on bass and Blake Kuether on drums. If their second album is any indication of the future, it’s clear that Heart to Gold will prove to audiences and critics alike that they truly have a punk-rock heart of gold.
The album’s tone is perfectly set up with “Gimme A Call,” a rigorous, almost desperate song about pining after someone despite being afraid of the commitment. “Gimme A Call” is the post-punk Gen Z love anthem we didn’t know we needed. With honest lyrics and the kind of rock-and-roll frenzy that gets the blood racing, the first track encapsulates an ambiance that permeates through the entirety of the album.
Maintaining an old-school punk-inspired sound in a post-modern music world needs more than a few love-sick anthems, and it’s clear that Heart to Gold understood this necessity. The songs “Overwhelmed,” “Respect” and “Sonic” call on the ancestors of punk to create invigorating tracks about society and the complexity of growing up.
Lines such as “It doesn’t matter how hard you f******* work / Get anywhere they still don’t know your worth,” and “I want to bathe in the blood / Of those who deny / That we all just really want the same thing the whole damn time,” draw on the socio-cultural mentalities that birthed the original punk rock movement. Heart to Gold manages this with a matured and original sound that one doesn’t really find in this year of our Lord 2022.
As a notorious rock nerd and a die-hard fan of the unfiltered emotion that punk bestowed upon the world in the ‘90s, it’s refreshing to hear a band that draws upon the classics and creates a sound that is not entirely nostalgic but also not entirely new.
While their lyrics are catchy in a way that can get even the most introverted concert-goer to chant along, this does not negate the musical prowess that the band also has in its arsenal.
Electrifying guitar riffs, complex key changes and the raw vocal prowess that comes through the lead singer's voice not only make this album invigorating to listen to, but also makes it the perfect soundtrack for an angsty 20-something making their way through life.
“Tigers Jaw” stands out as one of the most musically rugged and emotionally introspective tracks on this album, rivaled only by the last song on the album, “Mary.” “I want to die but I hate being dead” is a standout lyric of “Tigers Jaw” that is only intensified through the harshness of the guitar solos and riffs that permeate the song, that is until the key changes and a voiceover about ego fades in. It is the perfect song to go on an angry drive to or just to rage against the powers that be.
“Wave,” “Capo” and “Moon River Rock” keep up with this introspective tone and manic rock fury. The caliber of desperate emotion and existential angst that permeates the album could both be the laments of a romantic coupling gone awry or the internal malaise of just being young. It is this generalizability that makes the album superb.
A person who just got out of a relationship or is torn up about a situationship could listen to the album and feel utterly understood. Another person who’s angry at the world and just wants to feel OK about existing could also listen to the tracks of “Tom” and feel a little bit less alone. It is this ability to both be precise in emotional direction and vague in intent that sets this album apart as one of my favorites of the year thus far.
The album ends with two tracks: “Miserable,” and the contender for my favorite, “Mary.” “Miserable” starts out soft and almost apathetic before it turns into a gripping rock ballad about self-loathing and feeling alone and angry at the world, a feeling many can understand but few can reflect well in a rock song.
Finally, the whirlwind of “Tom” is concluded by “Mary,” a deceptively personal track about being in love and wanting to be the best version of oneself. I’ve always been a fan of a strategically placed song named after a person, and this track just solidified this affinity.
Heart to Gold was always a good DIY punk band — the group can thrash with the best of them and have fun doing it — but their sophomore album has truly demonstrated that Heart to Gold has the chops to be a great punk band.
The years have been kind to the three piece, and the level of musical maturity and growth that has taken place since their first debut album is startling and entirely beautiful. I’m excited to see what the Minneapolis group has in store for the future. Until then, I will be content with singing along to “Tigers Jaw” while I ruminate about also being an angsty 20-something.