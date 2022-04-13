Thematically rich and technically brilliant, “Great Freedom” is sure to offer something exciting to fans of queer cinema. The film’s biggest hindrance ends up being its own self-imposed setbacks with storytelling.
“Great Freedom” is the latest film from Austrian director Sebastian Meise. The film follows Hans Hoffmann (Franz Rogowski), a man living in post-World War II Germany. The war’s end does not mean freedom for all, as Hans is a gay man repeatedly imprisoned under Paragraph 175, a law that criminalizes homosexuality. Over the decades, Hans tries to cope with living in a world that sees his existence as illegal. He eventually forms a bond with his cellmate, Viktor (Georg Friedrich).
My favorite aspect of this film is the cinematography. The shots are expertly framed to convey the sense of the main character being trapped and powerless. The camera’s eloquent twists and turns through the prison’s vast hallways are beautiful. On the subject of visuals, the use of negative space and darkness is exceptional. Characters will be thrown into dark rooms that allow for skillful transitions between past and present. What also helps to sell these scenes set in pitch black is the storytelling through the film’s audio. Characters will pant heavily or exchange the lightest of chatter to further enhance the bleak mood of the film.
The main performances by Rogowski and Friedrich were both fabulous. Rogowski in particular did an exceptional job of adding a sense of melancholic solitude to his character. However, his range was not limited to sadness. One of my favorite scenes features Hans caressing a lover post-coitus. The scene is gorgeously intimate, and the warm smile on Rogowski’s face brings another dimension to his character and the scene. Friedrich’s performance is far colder, but has its fair share of stunning moments.
The actual story of the film is quite messy and fragmented, but not without positives. The best part of the story is the ending, and to explain why the ending is so good, you need to understand one of the first rules you are taught as an up-and-coming screenwriter: know your ending first and fill in the story from there. “Great Freedom” strikes me as a movie where the writers had a precise place they wanted the story to end up in and got there in exactly the way they wanted to. While the ending of “Great Freedom” is excellent, the rest of the story is not nearly as well done.
My biggest gripe with the storytelling of “Great Freedom” is that I found the actual motions of the plot rather fragmented and unorganized. The film jumps back and forth between three primary time periods. As a result, scenes lack the sense of momentum they should carry in a more straightforward narrative. This fractured storytelling also results in many of the side characters getting shafted in their development in favor of the evolution of the two main characters. Without proper investment in the side characters, the audience is merely told that they are important to either Hans or Viktor, but it does not feel like we are shown that importance because the film will sporadically skip 12 years into the future.
While “Great Freedom” has a strong backbone of technically impressive filmmaking, the fragmented storytelling is a significant drag on the overall quality. I would give this film a 6/10 however, I definitely think there’s an audience for it. The film’s thematic content is sure to be emotionally resonant with many queer audience members. If you are the kind of person who is intrigued by any and every LGBTQA+ story you can get your hands on, “Great Freedom” is well worth a watch.