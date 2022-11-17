To say that God of War Ragnarök had significant shoes to fill would seem a gargantuan understatement. God of War, the 2018 remake of the 2005 original and predecessor to this game, stands amongst some of the most acclaimed video games of all time, having been nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022.
The weight of these expectations seemed almost too great to bear, yet developer Santa Monica Studio has done it by releasing a title that not only matches, but far exceeds the original. This game is a triumph that fans and the public will be championing for decades to come. It is a master class in narrative progression and growth, the likes of which gaming has never seen before.
Ragnarök follows Kratos, an aged, grizzled father to the co-protagonist Atreus. The contrast struck between the spry and eager son and the world-weary father contributes to the finest moments of the story. Even a game whose scope sprawls to the Norse heavens hits the purest notes in its most human moments. One of these is the quiet, contemplative Kratos sharing wisdom gleaned from a life of suffering and strife to his son, a beautiful microcosm of his evolution as a character.
The gameplay is just as deserving of praise as its narrative, as it’s now more fluid and varied than ever. There’s now a greater number of weapons at the player's disposal, including the returning Blades of Chaos and Leviathan Axe, as well as the Draupnir spear. These additions serve to bolster a retooled combat system feature loaded with new weapon and shield abilities that provide some much needed variety for a game whose predecessor’s combat occasionally veered on stale. The fray of formerly indistinct enemies has been revamped to draw more heavily on the Norse myths the game is based on. A God of War game has never felt so wonderful to play.
I have some hang-ups about the game's side missions, however, because the main quest is itself a quick, 30-hour affair. The additional content offered on the side is unremarkable relative to the main quest. It feels too formulaic, such as the side quest Secret of the Sands, which has you sledding around the Barrens. Though fun at first, this quickly grows tiring. These missions are not entirely devoid of great moments. The bosses locked behind them are characteristically excellent, and other smaller inclusions, such as poems referencing other PlayStation exclusives, are a nice touch.
The attention to technical detail displayed is astonishing; this is an audiovisual marvel of a game. The cinematography, framed to appear as one unbroken shot, puts a great deal of Hollywood productions to shame, as does the swelling score, composed by industry veteran Bear McCreary.
Christopher Judge, a titan of B-movie cinema, reprises his voice acting role as Kratos in what proves to be his finest turn as the character. His gruff, booming voice billows through the snow-kissed landscapes with such authority that it's a wonder anyone would bother engaging with Kratos at all.
It's a rare treat to author a review of a game like this. I am proud to bestow upon God of War Ragnarök the vaunted 10/10.
I may not be entirely convinced that art can ever achieve perfection, but if ever there were an instance of something getting so incredibly close, it would be this.