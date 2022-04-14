A24, famous for producing Midsommar, Lady Bird and Euphoria, is usually pretty consistent with putting out mind-bending masterpieces. However, they truly outdid themselves with their latest film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a refreshing take on the multiverse trope, following Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), who owns a failing laundromat and is struggling to keep her daughter in her life while trying to complete her taxes. Her life takes a turn when she receives a message from a different universe telling her that she’s the only one who can save the multiverse. A great evil of mysterious origin is ravaging different universes, and Evelyn must use new knowledge and technology from her multiverse messenger to communicate with other versions of herself from every universe and save everyone before it’s too late.
Everything about this movie works in so many ways, from the creative camerawork and the glorious acting to the surprisingly heart-wrenching storyline. I was hooked from the opening shot. The fight scenes were creative and packed with a healthy dose of humor that added to the incredibly unhinged but altogether enjoyable film.
The story was my favorite part of this movie despite the absurdity that permeated the plot. In all honesty, I was panicking about writing a synopsis about the film because the story is so ridiculous that there’s simply no way to explain it in a cohesive narrative. Despite a ludacris concept, the writers did a really good job making the dialogue seem natural and their worldbuilding was phenomenal. It would’ve been very easy for a story with such an outlandish concept to get caught up in itself and not execute a decent script. However, I think the writers delivered an amazing story and made the dialogue come naturally to the characters, which is also a testament to the outstanding acting from everyone on board.
I’m a sucker for a movie where you can just tell that everyone on the set is having the time of their life, where even in the most serious of scenes, the actors put on the performance of a lifetime because they genuinely care about the production they’re on. This was 100% the case with “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
The first three quarters of the movie are spent in absolute havoc that still manages to showcase amazing choreography, writing, directing and comedic timing — and the huge emotional punch delivered in the third act is able to hit so much harder because of that previous absurdity. This movie is truly a work of genius, being able to switch from silly to dead serious at the drop of a hat. Not many movies can do that, but “Everything Everywhere All at Once” knocks it out of the park.
I don’t want to give too much of it away because it’s best to go into this movie completely blind, but believe me when I say this is an absolutely perfect movie and you need to watch it the first chance you get.