Fans of Miley Cyrus know a new album welcomes a new Miley. The star has shed many different genres and aesthetics over her decade-long stint on stage with the release of her eighth studio album “Endless Summer Vacation” being no different.
Miley Cyrus made serious waves at the beginning of the year announcing her eighth studio album “Endless Summer Vacation” via her Instagram account. The 13-track album released March 10 and features both Brandi Carlile and Sia on two of the tracks.
For “Endless Summer Vacation," Cyrus opted for a funky-disco vibe that feels like a warm afternoon in July — a different direction than that of the album's predecessor, “Plastic Hearts.”
In the “Miley Cyrus Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” on Disney+, Cyrus said that she loosely divided the album into “a.m.” and “p.m.” sections, with the first half expressing a morning buzz open for new possibilities, while the second half portrays an edgy grime boiling up to the surface.
The star teased her new album with the release of “Flowers” on Jan. 12, which quickly became an empowering anthem of self-love. The record soon became the 30-year-old’s longest running number one hit at eight consecutive weeks as well as the most successful pop single of the year so far, according to the Big Top 40.
Following “Flowers” in the tracklist is “Jaded,” which seems to be a back-handed apology to an ex that also contains a mature reflection on the ending of the relationship. With the smooth pop punk and catchy chorus, “Jaded” is both deeply emotional but easy to listen to.
“Rose Colored Lenses” tells the story of how love can make you feel young and how you’d do anything to make that moment last forever. This track offers a dreamy outlook on love, which is more optimistic than other tracks focusing on past loves.
Cyrus welcomes Brandi Carlile on her fourth track “Thousand Miles,” which has a slight undertone of country and features a harmonic solo. The song emulates positivity and being okay with not knowing exactly where you're going.
On her sixth track “Handstand,” Cyrus offers a psychedelic approach to the music while also nodding at the experimental sounds from her album “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.” The song begins with a spoken word intro and gives a very Tame Impala-esque vibe.
“River” has been a favorite for fans of the album, giving us some more of the sexual tension depicted in her third studio album “Can’t be Tamed.” In the song, she talks about being in a drought, which is opposite from being in a river with her sexy lyricism. This metaphor provides an inside look into the passion Cyrus has for her significant other.
According to Cyrus, during the Disney+ “Backyard Sessions,” “Everyone is still a stranger to me but I’m a stranger to no one.” This realization is what inspired her record “Island” that has a chill and breezy feel to it. The star has shared how she contemplated the life she's made for herself asking in the “Backyard Sessions,” “Is it a paradise? Or is it a lonely island?”
“Wonder Woman” was written after Cyrus lost her maternal grandmother. It's a powerful ballad that showcases the bond between mother and daughter. “We almost all feel like just one woman in a way. One wonder woman,” Cyrus said in the “Backyard Sessions.”
The last track on the album is a demo of “Flowers.” The demo differs from her celebratory single that fueled fans’ anticipation for the full album's release. The demo strips away a lot of the sounds and harmonies allowing listeners to hear the evolution of the story Cyrus is telling, leaving the song with a melancholy mood.
Cyrus gave us one of her most honest and raw performances on this album while also creating a collection of eclectic songs to keep us grooving all summer night long.