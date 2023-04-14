For an avid board game nerd like myself, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” was all I’ve been looking forward to for a while, and it did not disappoint.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” follows a group of mystical misfits as they face challenges and plan an elaborate heist. The two leaders of the pack, Edgin (Chris Pine), the bard, and Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), the barbarian, have just escaped from prison. From there, the duo is trying to return to Edgin’s daughter Kira (Chloe Coleman).
When the two find Kira, she’s been brainwashed by a former member of their thieving team, Forge (Hugh Grant), the rogue, into believing horrible things about the two of them, driving them apart.
In order to win her love back, the two must form a team and steal a magical item. They call on their old sorcerer Simon (Justice Smith) who, while cowardly at first glance, holds great magic potential, and a shapeshifter, Doric (Sophia Lillis), who has a severe distrust for humans. The unlikely bunch proceeds on many misadventures, but persist in the name of family. As they’re off on their quest, Forge’s right-hand woman seems to have darker aspirations for the kingdom.
Going into “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” I was worried my strictly baseline knowledge of the Dungeons & Dragons world would be detrimental to my enjoyment of the film. This knowledge seemed to do me wonders, however, because “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” has a very human story despite the fantastical elements, focusing on a father wanting to reconnect with his daughter. I was able to latch on very easily and get invested in the story very quickly.
I really enjoyed how the implementation of gameplay of Dungeons & Dragons in real life was transformed into the fantasy world of the film. In the game, players roll different sided dice in order to complete tasks, so their luck in the game is purely based on how well they roll, and that luck seemed to show throughout the film.
The group would have really good luck at some very difficult spots, but every once in a while, their luck would run out in silly, comical ways. It’s a simple idea in general, but in the context of Dungeons & Dragons it shows an appreciation for the source material I was very fond of.
The film had a lot of great performances from everyone in the main cast, but the clear standout from start to finish was Chris Pine. His charisma and happy-go-lucky spirit was a perfect fit for this film. Edgin is proud, determined and relentlessly optimistic, and I seriously can’t imagine any other actor bringing that to this film other than Pine.
The one critique I have for “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is that I was left wanting more. Not in a sequel-baiting kind of way, but more in an underwhelmed fashion. There is so much of the Dungeons & Dragons lore that the film didn’t touch on, and I feel like those additions could’ve made the film even better.
While there are about a million different creatures, settings, storylines and possible outcomes within the Dungeons & Dragons world, the film seemed very limited in what it would explore. I do hope for more films set within this universe so that the creatives behind this film can explore those avenues deeper.
Overall, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is magical, silly and deeply human, being all around a fun movie to watch.