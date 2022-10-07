While the filmmaking of “Dos Estaciones” is fantastic, and its slow pace is mostly maintained, the conclusion of the film is unsatisfying and predictable, killing a lot of the goodwill it had built up.
“Dos Estaciones” is the latest film from Mexican filmmaker Juan Pablo González and follows María García (Teresa Sánchez), the owner of a once-successful tequila factory now on the brink of closure. With a plague devastating the local agave population and flooding causing irreparable damage to the business, María must do everything in her power to keep her company afloat.
My favorite aspect of the production of “Dos Estaciones” was the cinematography. González’s background as a documentary cinematographer is incredibly evident. Not only are the shots of Atotonilco El Alto, the town the film is shot and set in, beautiful and rich with color, they are also incredibly purposeful. Subjects are primarily placed in the lower third of the frame to symbolize the events weighing over them. The framing is also cleverly used to box characters in and make them appear trapped.
The film’s use of silence was also incredibly effective. Dialogue and music are incredibly sparing. Most of the music originated from within the film’s universe, with the score composed by Carmina Escobar used even more sparingly. This relative quiet adds a somber contemplativeness to “Dos Estaciones,” which aids the film’s slow placing. At its core, “Dos Estaciones” is an incredibly reserved and patient film, which asks its audience to bask in its subtle melancholy and silently rising tensions, and I for one can appreciate that.
My favorite scenes in “Dos Estaciones” brilliantly pair the eloquent framing and chilling silence in a fashion that feels documentary-like. One particularly memorable moment was an extended sequence of factory workers prepping the agave to be processed into tequila. This sequence was entirely wordless and let the audience intuitively figure out what was being presented through context clues. Moments like this are amazing holistic representations of the fantastic formal qualities which go into this film.
While I love the filmmaking and maturity that went into “Dos Estaciones,” the actual pay off to all this work is unsatisfying. The film’s slow burn ends up leading to the most predictable conclusion possible. This is not aided by a sequence in the middle of the film which completely shifts focus away from María to Tatín, a transgender hairdresser who had a singular scene earlier in the film, for a few minutes and then arbitrarily switches back to focusing on María. From a writing standpoint, this makes “Dos Estaciones” feel unfocused, a stark contrast to the established formality.
What particularly irks me about how strange this break in the story feels is that it is thematically relevant, just poorly executed. The film deals with themes of a rural community being oppressed by a large corporation, so including the perspectives of multiple members of that community is important. However, the integration of these ideas was sloppy at best, greatly detracted from the film and killed a lot of the fantastic tone the film had conjured up to that point.
Overall, while the formal qualities of “Dos Estaciones” are fantastic, some of the storytelling leaves a lot to be desired. The film’s slow burn ends up amounting to less of a raging inferno and more of a mild campfire.
I would give “Dos Estaciones” a 6/10 and recommend it to people who would not mind watching something that is slower and more methodically paced. The film is quiet and contemplative, making it stand out in a noisy, chaotic world.