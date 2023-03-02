To paraphrase a TikTok from one of the actors in the film, if someone ever heard the words “cocaine” or “bear” before, they know everything they need to know before watching this movie.
“Cocaine Bear” follows a bear that finds copious amounts of cocaine in the middle of the Chattahoochee National Forest and goes on a murderous rampage because of it. The film follows these insane events through the eyes of random hikers, a family from the area, a teen gang and a park ranger. The casts’ individual problems are put on pause to deal with not getting mauled by this drugged-up bear, a dynamic that works wonders in the film.
One of the many groups of humans the audience follows is a crime family responsible for the bear having cocaine access. This family includes an incredibly loyal drug dealer (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), the tyrannical boss (played by the late Ray Liotta) and his reluctant son who just wants out (Alden Ehrenreich). They all must drop everything and trek into this forest to retrieve as much of the cocaine as possible before the bear eats it all, or worse, them.
“Cocaine Bear” is the pinnacle of the emerging breed of theme-park ride movies. From start to finish, viewers are on a roller coaster of drama, but more importantly, blood, guts, gore and a black bear on cocaine. There were even a few instances where I had my head in the popcorn bowl thinking I might vomit. This film, in my opinion, is the closest thing cinema has gotten to a real life roller coaster, and I loved it for that.
One main worry I had going into this movie was that the humans wouldn’t be interesting. After I saw the first trailer for this movie, I knew the bear would be the main star of the film, or at the very least be interesting. I feel like it’d be hard for any creative team to make a movie about a bear on cocaine and make the bear not interesting, and “Cocaine Bear” delivered leaps and bounds beyond that.
What I wasn’t expecting was to be so emotionally invested in the people the bear encounters and the secondary plot lines included in this whirlwind of a story. The film displays so many moments of the triumphs of humanity that can only be displayed in this incredibly unique and bizarre scenario.
My personal favorite part of this film was how the bear was set up as a horror-esque monster, with no real motives or desires, just the urge to hunt humans and eat cocaine. “Cocaine Bear” sets the bear up to be a Michael Myers-level villain in that it can’t be killed and operates to an entirely different degree from anything we or the characters on screen have seen.
As the story progresses, the film develops the bear as somewhat of a sympathetic character, to the point where it feels like the audience as well as the characters are supposed to root for it. There’s even multiple instances where characters call the bear by its title name, as if it were a comic book superhero.
“Cocaine Bear” delivers comedy, gore, drama and horror, levels of which I don’t think the world has ever seen. It is an unbelievably unique story that demands to be seen for the spectacle of it. I will warn viewers that there are extraordinarily graphic depictions of gore and violence in this movie, so steer clear if you have an uneasy stomach.
In summation, for an unparalleled story of drama and gore, see “Cocaine Bear” in theaters now.