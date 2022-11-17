Finally, the much anticipated sequel to the culturally impactful “Black Panther” is here, and after a year of disappointments and limited series on Disney+, Marvel fans were ready to finally experience a showstopping blockbuster event.
Instead, they got “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
The sequel focuses on the nation of Wakanda dealing with the loss of their king, T’Challa (played by the late great Chadwick Boseman), and how the country plans to move forward with promises made in “Black Panther.” While they are trying to protect their resources from invading global superpowers, a new threat emerges: Talokan, an underwater civilization of mutated superhumans led by an immortal being named Namor (Tenoch Huerta).
After a young scientist creates a machine that threatens the Talokanil’s peace and secrecy, Namor feels he must get her out of the way by any means necessary, and reaches out to the new Wakandan princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) to help him. Namor and Shuri don’t see eye to eye, as Namor swears to take down Wakanda if they stand in his way, and war commences between Talokan and Wakanda.
Going into this production, the creative team had a tall task in front of them. They had to outmatch the cultural impact of the first movie, create a new story with a new lead, honor the legacy of Boseman, who meant so much to so many people, all while keeping the story within the parameters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the final product is nowhere near surpassing the level of the original, I think they did the best that they could.
The first 20 minutes of this movie pay a wonderful tribute to Boseman and everything his character stood for and represented. From there, the film does a great job of setting up the global conflict that T’Challa’s death spawned.
Namor and Talokan were clearly set up as a parallel to the Black Panther and Wakanda, and I thoroughly enjoyed that dynamic. Namor has a phenomenal backstory and is a truly threatening villain. He is a force unlike anything seen in the MCU, and his motivation is something I know a lot of people can get behind. To add to his grandeur, the people of Talokan refer to Namor as “K’uk’ulkan,” which translates to “the feathered serpent god,” and Huerta gives a deep and complex performance in his acting debut, flaunting his yet-unseen talent.
After the main conflict of the film is set up, the story immediately goes downhill. The main characters have a frustrating level of miscommunication that is the only driving force of the conflict. The action towards the end of the film is choppy and poorly edited.
To top it all off, as hard as Wright tries, she simply just doesn’t have the star power to propel this series forward as it’s new protagonist, which is neither her fault nor the filmmaker’s. I can’t stop seeing Shuri as the lovable comic relief, so when she goes through these challenging moral dilemmas and complex character developments, it’s hard for me to engage with it.
I may appreciate this film more upon rewatches, but as of my first viewing, I can’t say it lives up to the astronomical expectations set by its predecessor. I think it tells a good story that could be great for the MCU going forward, but the absence of Boseman looms too large in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” for it to thrive. However, don’t let what I’m saying discourage you from seeing the movie and forming your own opinions.