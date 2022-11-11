While its premise is quite thought-provoking and could lead to plenty of interesting comedic set pieces, the actual humor of “18½” is painfully average. It could have been a pointed satire but was reduced to a passable political thriller.
“18½” is a comedic political thriller from director Dan Mirvish that follows Connie (Willa Fitzgerald), a White House transcriber, who stumbles upon the only copy of the infamous 18-and-a-half minute gap in Richard Nixon’s audiotapes recording conversations within the White House. She then teams up with Paul (John Magaro), a journalist at The New York Times, to release it to the public, but nothing seems to go according to plan.
My favorite part of “18½” was the production design, costuming, score and anything else that emphasized the film’s 1970s setting. The film’s sets were all neatly decorated with now-vintage technology like radios, tape recorders and tube televisions to cement the period. Even smaller details, like the silverware and lighting fixtures used, helped distinguish the film from the present day. The costumes also all excellently matched the time period.
The film did an excellent job at establishing the tone and style of absurd comedy it wanted to deliver on. Anyone familiar with the work of Ted Raimi and Bruce Campbell will be delighted to hear they both have voiceover cameos in the film. Theoretically, if you recognize any of those names, you should have some expectation of the type of comedy you’re getting into: absurd, campy and raunchy. The funk-inspired score by Luis Guerra also serves to not only establish an anxious mood fit for a political thriller, but to emphasize the film’s comedic hijinks. This is, unfortunately, all only in theory because the actual humor of “18½” is underwhelming at best.
To be clear, the problem with the humor of “18½” is not that it was so painfully unfunny that I found it to be cringey. Instead, the comedy itself was so quaint and unpronounced that I could not even tell what was supposed to be funny. For instance, Connie and Paul, despite not hitting it off at first and having no prior relationship, decide to pretend to be a married couple and use fake names to make sure they are not being followed by anyone seeking the information they have. This setup has not only been done to death since the release of “When Harry Met Sally…”, but also is not explored in any particularly compelling or creative way. If the trailer had not insisted that this film was a comedy, I doubt that I even would have suspected it was.
Even if a film’s comedy does not necessarily land for me, I can at least hope that the story it tries to tell is compelling enough to carry the film. Stunningly, the plot of “18½” manages to be compelling enough. I found the main characters’ paranoia and anxiety towards each other and the people around them to be incredibly palpable and fun to watch. This mood is undoubtedly elevated by charming performances from Fitzgerald and Magaro. Unfortunately, “compelling enough” is precisely where it ends. The film’s big plot twist was so predictable that I was able to guess where the story was headed from the first scene. While I did enjoy the atmosphere and characters to a degree, there was nothing more to them beyond that.
Ultimately, “18½” is a film with a funny enough idea but does not take that premise far enough. In fact, it feels like the fun premise was tacked on to an pre-existing bland script. This film is the definition of “in one ear, out the other” — perhaps even the platonic ideal of that idiom — and I would give it a 5/10.
I would only recommend “18½” to the most devout fans of alternate history stories because while it does offer a funny “what if?” scenario to the viewer, whatever you have in your head is probably more interesting than what actually made it into the film.