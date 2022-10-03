After weeks of preparation, The Happy Raven closed its doors on Oct. 1 with an eventful night to finish off the years of good memories.
The Happy Raven was located on122 N 11th St. and was a bar that aimed to be as diverse as possible for any gender or any race, so anyone could feel comfortable coming in by themselves, said Matt Myers, owner of The Happy Raven.
The award-winning Nebraska craft beer bar faced difficulty due to COVID-19, mainly because they were primarily fueled through community events such as trivia nights, game nights and “nerd nights.”
“[We] just have never gotten back to anywhere close to where we were [before COVID],” Myers said. “We were at the busiest sales we had ever been right before.”
Not only has The Happy Raven impacted the Lincoln community, it also influenced bars outside of Lincoln, such as the Heights Draft Room in Omaha, owned by Joey Jones. Myers showed Jones how the industry functioned through bartending at The Happy Raven, before propelling him to open a bar of his own, Jones said.
“We talked a little about everything and it just opened my eyes a little bit more,” Jones said. “And that was kind of really good for me to understand, like, you don’t need to be everything for everybody. You just need to be what you are for a subset of people who really enjoy what you’re doing.”
Meanwhile, the staff showed immense support despite the bar’s closing. Bar Manager John Carvana said he was going to miss his co-workers and customers, who have made his work experience positive.
“It’s the first job I’ve ever worked where I wake up on a Monday and I’m like, ‘Oh, I get to go to work today!’” said Carvana. “I’ve never felt that anywhere else.”
Another staff member, bartender Melissa Wilson, echoed the same sentiment as Carvana.
“This was my dream job,” said Wilson. “I was just looking for a very chill place that was community-oriented. And this was the place for me.”
Overall, The Happy Raven truly was a place that was incredibly beloved by the community, an affection which was especially present in the owner, staff members and community members who found it a safe and fun space to gather. People will continue to feel the absence of one more community hub disappearing from the streets.
“It’s difficult to see a place like that go, but I think I talked to Matt a little about this,” said Jones. “I think it’s important to realize that businesses come and go, and there’s not many businesses that make it forever, if any. The important thing is the impact you’ve made on your community.”