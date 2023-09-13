Guests are reminded to watch their step as they walk through the door at Reactor, a small coffee shop off the corner of 22nd and Y streets. A barista greets them while pulling shots of espresso and stirring in milk and syrups.
Reactor opened its doors in the hope of being a spot for employees of the businesses who rented business space at Turbine Flats. Today, the shop has grown into something owner and University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumna Megan Castor couldn’t imagine when she first opened Reactor.
“The idea was that they could do their meetings here and, you know, have a really awesome community,” Castor said. “But then it really started to get popular among students and so parking is harder now to get here and there's not as many tables open for the people in the building.”
Even facing this, she feels she’s met her original intention: building communities around coffee.
“I would never ever say that we have the best cup of coffee in Lincoln. I may think it, but I'll never say it,” Castor said, “because I think that there's places that care more about the coffee than the community. And that's not like our first and foremost thing. I just like to use it as a lubricant to get people around each other.”
In her senior year of college, Castor became hands-on with entrepreneurship opportunities at UNL and began developing a business plan for a board-game cafe. But, as her ideas developed further, a friend pointed out a coffee shop that had closed down in the midst of the pandemic and needed new ownership.
“So I got in contact with a guy named Matthew Wegener, who owns this building and some of the businesses here, and I just talked to him about my business plan,” Castor said. “I'm a very determined person — unhealthily so sometimes. But I really wanted to do something that brought people together, and I felt like I could do it.”
She’d made important connections with regular customers at the ice cream shop she worked at and was able to translate that skill to Reactor, even though she’d never been behind the counter at a coffee shop before.
Her first hire, Holly Skorupa, has stuck around since the beginning. After six years of working at Scooter’s Coffee, she’s glad to be working with the community more.
“It's more person-centered as opposed to the work that I could do and how quickly I could do it and how efficient I was,” Skorupa said. “It is just more of a lax environment in the way that allows me to do my job better. And it makes me feel more comfortable.”
Skorupa and Castor had opposite class schedules when the doors opened. Each took turns behind the counter, Skorupa making friends with the customers — “frustomers” as she calls them — and Castor improving upon her previously novice-level coffee making skills.
Thus, the “Experiment” was born. An experiment at Reactor is a weekly rotating latte flavor for $3.
Now, Castor has hired a third employee and is seeing a nearly unbelievable influx of support from students of her alma mater.
“It never was my dream, but I wanted to make a place, and coffee was a great way to do it,” Castor said. “It's been a lot of new people and hearing people talk about it and that they heard from someone on campus, and I feel like our reach is kind of evolving.”
Supporting local businesses is important to both Castor and Skorupa. The shop sources their beans from local coffee roasters and emphasizes that simply supporting one local spot supports a whole community.
“In most cases, you're actively supporting employees who are being paid livable wages, like being paid well, taken care of, being listened to,” Skorupa said. “By supporting a local shop, you're supporting a local coffee roaster, supporting a local beanery. So you’re taking so many steps and supporting so many different local businesses just by supporting one.”