Despite every trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” indicating a new era of MCU, this new movie started, proceeded and ended like any other Marvel movie. The trailers told me viewers would be introduced to the new Thanos, Scott Lang would be brought into legitimacy and it would jumpstart the dying, post-“Endgame” MCU. This film delivers none of these things, instead giving us a half-assed script and muddy visuals.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” follows the events of “Avengers: Endgame” after Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), along with every single superhero imaginable, saved the world from Thanos. Scott is enjoying a sudden surge into stardom, writing a book highlighting his exploits, and everyone on the street is recognizing him, when he discovers his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) has been arrested. Scott bails her out with his partner, Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and takes her back to Hope’s parents, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), where Cassie unveils to her father what she’s been working on: a beacon to the Quantum Realm, a microscopic universe beneath ours.
After learning of this, Scott is unbelievably proud, but Janet, who was stuck in the Quantum Realm for over 30 years, becomes paranoid and agitated, demanding the device be shut off. Suddenly, the device lights up and sucks the five heroes into the Quantum Realm.
After the group finds their bearings, they’re introduced to a wide array of different creatures. These creatures warn our heroes of a great evil that will be looking for them, an emperor with immeasurable power that could wipe out worlds. Kang the Conqueror (Jonathon Majors) wants to use Scott’s powers to steal something that could grant him even more insane powers. So, Scott must wrestle with the moral dilemma of helping this monster to save his family.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is a smorgasbord of wasted potential. The first 30 minutes seemed so promising, introducing a vibrant new world with interesting creatures and a mysterious, daunting new villain. However, from the moment Bill Murray comes on screen, whose character is yet another prime example of wasted potential, the film is just disappointment after disappointment.
The movie as a whole is just a little bit underexposed, which doesn’t mix well with the vibrant landscape of the Quantum Realm. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” had the potential to be the most visually striking MCU film to date, but it seems like the overworked visual effects team decided to play it safe and have boring brown, gray and beige backdrops for most of their setpieces. With every new place introduced within the Quantum Realm, the color spectrum seemed to dwindle until the screen was muddled with the most drab, underwhelming colors imaginable.
Another area in which the film plays it safe is in the writing. Kang is set up to be an unimaginable evil who has wiped out entire civilizations and even is quoted to have killed an Avenger. We’re supposed to believe this man is unvanquishable, meaning he has power so great that even other versions of himself from alternate universes exiled him. I don’t want to spoil anything, but believe me when I say that by the end of the movie, we see that he is indeed very vanquishable.
With few redeemable qualities and heaps of disappointments, I can’t say I recommend anyone to go and see this movie. However, I do recommend that you watch “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” to form your own opinions on it, whether they be as scathing as mine or not.