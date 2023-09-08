Long before they opened for Maude Latour, the five members of Parking Lot Party found each other in middle and high school orchestra rehearsals. Now with a live EP, “Live at Jeremy’s”, released and two singles soon to be out, the Lincoln-based band is excited to continue facing new challenges.
According to Canyon Skare, a fifth-year senior psychology and English major and the drummer for the Parking Lot Party, this experience was intimidating due to the setup with a touring artist.
“Seeing the musicians that she had with her and just that whole vibe (was intimidating). But I mean, that was really, really fun. It was really cool being up there on that stage, to share that stage with an artist like that.”
This is their first time opening for an artist like Maude Latour — who boasts over 550,000 monthly Spotify listeners — but it’s not their first time playing for a crowd at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
“Our first time playing for the Lied Center was during COVID, actually,” Vinh Le, the band’s bass player, said. “They were doing a remote concert type of deal where they got to interview us and we got to play a few of our songs…It was live streamed on Facebook. That was our first time working with a real production team.”
Before they made it to the Lied, though, they came together in 2017 at Lincoln Southeast High School — first, as four members: Skare, Carson Dettmer, a senior studying biochemistry and playing guitar for the band, alongside fellow guitar player Jacob Pilker, who is now a senior studying mechanical engineering and singer Jack Dobson, who graduated from UNL in May 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
It wasn’t until Le joined their ranks to play bass, though, that they truly became a band, Dobson said.
“Vinh can play guitar, he can play drums, (and) Vinh can play keys. But he plays bass for us, and we're so lucky that we have him in our band, and I feel like he just kind of elevated us and set a new standard for us,” Dobson said. “So we all kind of just feel like we're trying to be better now because he's just godly.”
Le learned to play bass for the band, he said.
“It's kind of weird that the only instrument I didn't play was the reason why I joined the band,” Le said. “So I guess I just took it as a cool opportunity to learn something new.”
Since then, they’ve been asked to play for different clubs on campus and even campus-sponsored events like the homecoming parade last year, according to Dettmer. This has been one of the ways that the band has felt lifted up by communities on campus.
Even though the music scene in Lincoln is difficult to find at first, Skare said once people find the community, it’s a supportive and welcoming environment for everyone who is there to play and enjoy live music.
“Right now I feel like Lincoln's music seems really strong coming out of COVID. That's kind of when I started joining a lot of stuff,” Skare said. “But right now, I feel like there's more local bands than ever and it's kind of underground, in a way like you kind of have to go looking for it. But once you find the community, it's there and it's everywhere. And you'll see a lot of the same faces all over the place.”
The band’s most recent release is an EP they recorded live in Kansas City, “Live at Jeremy’s,” named for their producer. While in the studio, they also recorded two singles whose release dates are yet to be set.
“Recording the singles was a lot different than recording the live songs,” Dettmer said. “With the live songs, everything had to be perfect at the same time. With the singles, we had to do a lot of experimenting and it felt like we had unlimited resources, so it was really up to us, just trial and error until we found what we liked.”
The band has two upcoming shows, the first on Thursday, Sept.14 at the 1867 Bar and the second on Friday, Sept. 22 at The Bourbon.