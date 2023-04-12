Bob Ross was and continues to be one of the world’s most-known painters. For three decades, Ross’s never-ending words of wisdom as he painted breathtaking landscapes premiered for viewers everywhere to watch and follow along. He is most recognized by his glorious hair, which has been taken as inspiration for the new film “Paint.”
Directed by Brit McAdams, “Paint” portrays Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter, Carl Nargle (Owen Wilson), struggling to find himself when a younger, better artist steals everything and everyone Nargle loves.
Nargle’s status as the popular local artist takes a dive when ratings begin to drop at the television station. His time slot is taken over by artist Ambrosia (Ciara Renée), who quickly swoops in and steals the spotlight.
In this U.S. comedy film, viewers watch Nargle lose his inspiration to paint as Ambrosia takes his job, his passion and the love of his life from him.
I didn’t know what to expect upon seeing this film. All I knew was that Wilson looked identical to the late Ross with the famous perm and soft-spoken nature that Ross emanated during his time on his PBS program, “The Joy of Painting.” However, this film is not about Ross, regardless of Nargle’s striking similarities.
McAdams wanted to take on the concept of what would happen if the most mellow man in the world turned out to be different from how he seemed. It was refreshing McAdams didn’t portray Nargle as a bad guy but rather a really complicated man with a decently sad life outside of show business. By making Nargle only a local household name and not a national figure, it highlights that it doesn’t take much for fame to corrupt a person.
The comedy in this movie made it thoroughly enjoyable. Wilson’s expert timing of comedic relief kept this movie lighthearted. However, the humor in this movie is not for those looking for straightforward jokes. For me, the dry humor appealed to my particular sense of comedy.
One thing that confused me throughout the movie: I could not decipher what decade the movie was set in. Between the VHS tapes, dial phones and Uber existing in the same space, I couldn’t tell if the movie was set in the ‘90s or the present. Not to mention, the characters in the movie also dressed in a mix of modern and “old-school” clothing that constantly changed with each new day.
The cinematography in “Paint” was beautiful. Throughout the entire film, it felt like it was set within one of Nargle’s thousands of paintings of Vermont’s Mount Mansfield. The movie was filtered to look older and grainy, which again, didn’t help me decipher whether this movie was set in the past or present.
I liked this movie regardless of the harsh critiques it’s receiving by movie critics. It was a nice change in pacing from movies I have recently watched and that have been released. In addition, I adore Bob Ross, and while this movie isn’t about Ross’s life, it pays homage to the legacy he has left behind.