Overwatch 2 took over Overwatch on Oct. 4 when Blizzard Entertainment decided to update the game with new features. The recent update has new fans and old players torn between the updates Blizzard made.
When Overwatch was first launched in 2016, the price point was around $40-60 and included loot boxes — boxes that have a random chance to drop any items — that players could earn and buy in order to have the chance to grab cosmetics for free. Yet, with the change of making OW2 free-to-play, Blizzard instated the Battle Pass, a seasonal pass that includes prizes with each level up, Premium Battle Pass, for $10, and cosmetics players can buy in the store.
Sam Newell, the Overwatch game manager and production manager for the Nebraska Esports club, said that in Overwatch players had the ability to grind to get a skin they liked. However, Blizzard not putting enough legacy coins — in-game currency — in the challenges is deterring players from buying skins.
“In Overwatch one, it was about an hour or two of grinding to get you a thousand coins which got you a legendary skin,” Newell said. “Now, it’s either $20 or $20.”
Chase Wienk, a member of the Nebraska Esports club, said he validates other games’ high price points because in those games players can see their gun skin at all times, in comparison to OW2. Wienk said it may not be good for Blizzard to charge as much as they are for a skin.
“In Overwatch, if you bought an Overwatch skin, you can only see the skin’s weapon, you can’t see yourself. So from that point of view, I don’t think the Overwatch skins are priced right,” Wienk said. “Just because the aesthetic value for the person buying it isn’t as apparent as in something like Valorant or League of Legends.”
With the original price point of Overwatch being expensive, some players have been complaining that the free Founder’s Pack, two skins given to players for buying the original game, may not be enough. However, Wienk said he can see where the developers are coming from.
“If you bought Overwatch at a lower price point, then the two skins probably make somewhat sense, just because the skins are now $20 each then you can see the math,” Wienk said. “I don’t like the monetization at all, but I can see where they are coming from.”
The change with cosmetics isn’t the only change in the game. The competitive ranking system changed from Skill Rating, or SR, to Skill Tier Divisions where every seven games won, or every 20 ties or losses, the player gets a new placement. Wienk said because of the new system he’s been able to focus more on his performance.
“Back in Overwatch one I stared at my numerical rank for so long. I got in my head that I [will] lose 25 SR if I lose this game or I’m going to win 25 here,” Wienk said. “Without that being in Overwatch 2 I feel like that’s been better, just so I’m not thinking about that as much.”
Wienk said he first struggled with the new competitive ranking system when he finished his placements, like many other players and professionals.
“I was also placed fairly low in my placements originally, but I worked my way back up to Masters,” Wienk said. “It took a lot of games, which was annoying, however I got back there, which is good.”
Because Blizzard also made the bold decision to remove 6v6 and make the gameplay 5v5, removing one tank from the team could impact placements. However, Newell said that this decision allows players to have their own pop-off moments but also puts stress on each player individually.
“I think having one less player on the field makes those moments matter more,” Newell. “But it also makes it a little more difficult because if you get a bad tank player in your game, that game is lost.”
While OW2 is still working on being balanced, Newell said he’s excited for new content and would still recommend it to anyone wanting to try it.
“I wouldn’t recommend it to be the only game you play, but it’s still a fun game and I enjoy it. It just doesn’t feel like anything else,” Newell said. “I’m happy for [new] content because it’s been a long time.”