Bad Self Portraits, an Omaha-based indie rock band, is set to have a performance in Lincoln this spring and at Maha Festival in Omaha this summer. The band, which is made up of high school and college friendships, has yet to step foot on a stage in Lincoln.
Bad Self Portraits will play their first show in Lincoln on May 5 at The Bay at 7:30 p.m. They will share the stage with Bad Bad Hats, The Ophelias and Social Cinema. While they were excited about all of the bands playing that show, Connor Paintin, one of the band’s guitarists, said he is especially excited about doing a show with Bad Bad Hats.
“I got to see them in Omaha last fall,” Paintin said. “It’s just kinda crazy that we get to be on the same bill as them now.”
Jesse White, the band’s drummer and one of their vocalists, said the group has been dying to play a show in Lincoln, but due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, their Lincoln shows kept getting canceled.
“We’ve been trying to get to Lincoln, but then COVID hit when we had a show planned,” White said. “We have had three shows get canceled in Lincoln, so the fourth time is the charm.”
Paintin is one of the founding members of Bad Self Portraits. In high school, he and Ingrid Howell, the band’s bassist and lead vocalist, started the band as a duo. For about two to three years, they played cover songs at coffee shops and private events. According to Howell, the group's name was inspired by another band, Lake Street Drive, that has an album called “Bad Self Portraits.”
“I heard a song from ‘Bad Self Portraits’ — ‘You Go Down Smooth’ — and I, all of the sudden, understood how I sing a little bit better,” Howell said. “It just really meant a lot to me. The lead singer knows it’s our band name and she’s okay with it.”
When the duo decided to start writing songs, they realized they were in desperate need of a drummer, and that is when they added White. About eight months ago, the trio was playing their first show back since the pandemic and asked Cole Kempcke, Paintin’s roommate, to join them on stage. Since then, he’s played lead guitar as the fourth member of Bad Self Portraits.
Together, the four have been playing shows and working on new music. The band was asked to play Maha Festival in Omaha on July 29.
“That’s the peak of my life right now,” Paintin said.
The band plans to have their new EP out by then so they can play new music at Maha. Paintin said he expects their new music to be different from their 2019 debut album, “Amsterdam.” Now, with having a fourth member and adding each of their voices to the album, Paintin said it will be the first true, collective Bad Self Portraits creation.
“At the time that we put out our first album, we were all in high school, not even 20 yet,” Paintin said. “Especially now going through the pandemic, three years later, we’ve all grown a lot as people and musicians. It’ll definitely be different voices coming through.”
Paintin described the band as his endgame and the dream they are working toward. White said the bandmates are all best friends, on and off the stage, and that their history as both friends and musicians makes for a seamless performance.
“We’ve gotten to the point now where, if we had to play a show tomorrow, we could just play a setlist, because we know our set front to back right now,” White said. “We’ve all been doing music for a long time, and we all get along so well, so when we play our stuff, it’s like magic.”
White added that their chemistry shows in their music through honesty in their songwriting.
“I feel like everything we put out is very genuine,” White said. “Nothing is hidden in metaphors. It’s very raw in the best way; that’s what makes it so strong and powerful to listen to. You’re getting the real version of us every time you listen to something we make.”
Tickets are currently on sale for their upcoming shows in Lincoln and at Maha. All of the information about how to get tickets and their upcoming music releases can be found on the Bad Self Portraits Instagram page.
White said he encourages people to come and see one of their upcoming shows, promising a lively and energetic night for any audience member. Howell said that the group often gets positive feedback from audience members at their shows who have enjoyed the performance.
“Usually, people after a show will say that was really unexpected in a positive way,” Howell said. “Every show, we bring that energy of ‘This is for you; this is special.’”