Moving into their seventh year of operation, the No Man’s Land Film Festival seeks to break down borders. The festival also aims to bring more mainstream acceptance and awareness to cultures and lifestyles that do not conform to the traditional standards of the United States.
The No Man’s Land Film Festival is a non-profit all-women film festival that seeks to give a voice and representation to women, transgender and gender-fluid individuals in adventure, athletic and sports cinema. A free screening of the film festival sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Outdoor Adventures Center will be held at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center on Nov. 11 at 7p.m.
Started in 2015 and founded by Aisha Weinhold, the No Man’s Land Film Festival initially set out to celebrate the scope of female athletes and adventurers by challenging stereotypes about women on the screen. Originally based out of Carbondale, Colorado, Executive Director Kathy Karlo said the festival moved to Denver to reach a wider audience.
“We recently moved to Denver in 2020 for growth,” Karlo said. “As a small film festival that is hosted primarily in a small, white mountain town in Colorado, access is really hard, so we wanted to try and break down some of those barriers.”
Coinciding with the move, Karlo said the festival revised its goals to create a safe and inclusive space within the world of film for not only women, but also transgender and gender-fluid communities.
“We're a women-run, multi-racial, small team, and it has been my highest priority since stepping in as executive director in 2019 to further amplify voices that are underrepresented in the mainstream media, specifically black, brown, LGBTQI and indigenous voices,” Karlo said.
The Annual Flagship Festival, hosted in March, premieres that year’s selection of films as well as invites a number of filmmakers, advocates and athletes to give panels and teach workshops. This event not only serves to raise money for the festival, but also provides useful resources to aspiring filmmakers, according to Karlo.
“This coming year we have the opportunity to offer four film grants, which we’ve never done before. Ultimately we’d love to be not just a film festival, but more of a hub for resources and help with the production side of films,” said Karlo. “We’d like to be able to network with individuals who might not necessarily receive a grant but they may have a great storyboard, and get them connected with the right production houses who can make their films come to life.”
Despite the name, Karlo said men are welcome to attend the No Man’s Land Film Festival to join the discourse.
“We get that question a lot: ‘Are men allowed at the events?’ We, of course, encourage all genders to attend, to be a part of it,” she said. “I don’t think you can have conversations revolving around certain issues that plague our society without including men.”
No Man’s Land Film Festival falls on a Thursday this year. While this may not seem incredibly significant at first glance, Danny Ladely, the director of the Ross, was previously apprehensive about renting out the Ross’ screens on weekdays.
“Unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic has really caused our audience to stay home, so that’s been really difficult,” said Ladely.
To bring audiences back to the Ross, Ladely said they have been renting the theater’s screens out on weekdays to other university departments and organizations.
“That gives the opportunity to other groups or other organizations to be able to show their movies in a theater setting instead of just at home or something,” Ladely said.
Karlo said the creators behind the festival find it incredibly important to reiterate the event’s core message of inclusivity. The No Man’s Land Film Festival seeks to create and sustain an environment where underrepresented people feel like they have a voice and a place, not only within film, but in the culture as a whole.
“When people don’t see themselves in the media, they will feel as if they are not a part of that culture and that they don’t belong,” said Karlo. “I think that film and storytelling have the power of doing that. We will hopefully continue doing this work as long as possible.”