For book readers, nothing is more exciting than the Goodreads Choice Awards, an annual event where readers get to vote for their favorite books. That means voting for the top books in romance, fantasy or any other genre that the reader feels aptly invested in.
This year, the voting started on November 15 and will last for about a month before they finalize the winners on December 8. Here are some predictions to kick off the last part of the year for all the book lovers.
Romance
One of the most famous genres, this year’s romance comes with the behemoth Emily Henry, a past Goodreads Choice Awards Winner, and the rising Colleen Hoover, most famous for her “It Ends With Us” duology.
Though many other famous authors exist, including Ali Hazelwood and her newest book, “Love on the Brain,” I hope that Henry will win again, especially with “Book Lovers.” The story revolves around two book editors and how they fall into a banter-filled romance while living out in the middle of nowhere, making this an upending of her usual friends-to-lovers trope.
However, given that Hoover upended the genre by introducing dark romances, it’s likely that she will win with her recent title, “It Starts With Us,” especially with her popularity on Instagram and TikTok.
“It Starts With Us” revolves around a fan-favorite couple, Atlas and Lily, and how the two fall in love after Lily escapes an abusive relationship.
Especially given that Hoover has been on a roll recently, she might triumph over Henry after all, but this has yet to be seen.
Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction
Young adult fantasy comes with the rise of adventures, new worlds and a load of new terminology. That’s Brandon Sanderson’s arena, given his complex worldbuilding with his recent release of the third installment of the “Skyward” series, “Cytonic.” The plot follows a girl who wants to become a space pilot, and it revolves around intergalactic war and racial tensions.
Though Sanderson is often a commonly touted name, other authors like V.E. Schwab and Chloe Gong are also making a comeback here, especially with their magical and crime-ridden books. That would be “Gallant” by Schwab and “Foul Lady Fortune” by Gong.
It is likely that Gong will triumph over Schwab and Sanderson because of her incredibly recent Shanghai-based book, “Foul Lady Fortune.” “Foul Lady Fortune” follows two badly-matched spies trying to investigate multiple murders in 1930s Shanghai. Not only is this premise intriguing, it requires a lot of research to make the world accurate. Schwab also did a great job, but “Gallant” didn’t make as big of a splash as Gong’s newest release did.
Of course, I have to mention that a wild card option would be Lexi Ryan with her TikTok famous book, “These Twisted Bonds.” The book reigns over other novels on TikTok because of its similarity to a Sarah J. Maas novel, as it follows a girl who falls in love with two fae princes. So, there is a shot that this TikTok star will win.
Memoir & Autobiography
In memoirs & autobiography, none left a greater impact than Jennette McCurdy herself. With “I’m Glad My Mom Died” topping charts for weeks, I already think McCurdy’s got this year’s memoir & autobiography category win down, especially with her discussions about parental and Hollywood abuse.
However, if there was anyone else, Alan Rickman's diary, “Madly, Deeply” may come a close second as well as “Solito” by Javier Zamora, a heart-wrenching tale about migration.
Fantasy
With fantasy comes intense worldbuilding and brand new social systems. R.F. Kuang slams into this year with her intense discussions of racism in “Babel,” a bigger, better version of her initial series, “The Poppy War.” However, many other big names have made a comeback as well, like Sarah J. Maas’s “House of Sky and Breath” and Naomi Novik’s “The Golden Enclaves.”
Personally, I think Kuang may win, with Maas having a fighting chance. I say this because Maas has always been a well known presence in fantasy, while Kuang is more well known for her magical renditions of racial histories, which may be less popular among readers. Either way, both authors appeal to equally large audiences, so here’s to seeing who triumphs in the end.
This year’s Goodreads selection is as competitive as any other year, but judging by book variety, the selection is one of the more interesting ones from years past. Especially with the increased diversity and the upendings of tropes occurring in most genres, it’s paramount that readers go and vote for their favorite books, if only to get their favorite authors some well-deserved recognition.